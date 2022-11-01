1B High School Volleyball: Three Rivers Christian fends off elimination at Lake Quinault

AMANDA PARK — An elk head hung on the wall of the gymnasium as a Halloween bluster pushed big timbers back and forth outside the doors. The Eagles were one set away from seeing their season end and a long and sad drive home appeared imminent.

And then the Three Rivers Christian volleyball team flipped the script of that horror show entirely, turning a 2-0 deficit to Lake Quinault into a five-set victory and leaving the Elks to clean up the mess and turn out the lights on that decapitated ungulate on the wall.

Playing in the win-or-go-home first round of the 1B District IV volleyball tournament Three Rivers decided to do both. They won, and then they went home after surviving a scare by scores of 17-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15 and 15-9.

“The girls played hard and fought to win. They didn’t get in their heads,” TRC coach Amy Yanez said. “After losing the first two matches they didn’t give up and took the win.”

Evie Yanez led the Eagles attack with 13 kills and Keira McGinley added 13 aces to help the visitors maintain their momentum.

“Kelsey Poyner did amazing with her sets,” coach Yanez added. “Beth Romanillos did a great back row coverage.”

Poyner posted a team-high 17 assists while Romanillos turned up a team-high 24 digs.

The win set Three Rivers Christian up with a date on the road against Columbia Adventist on Tuesday in another loser-out game. The winner of that contest will advance to play at Naselle in the double elimination portion of the tournament, Wednesday.