1B High School Volleyball: Shrives shines in Naselle's sweep of Columbia Adventist

BATTLE GROUND — The Comets needed extra points in the first set before finding their rhythm on the way to a sweep over Columbia Adventist, Monday, by scores of 28-26, 25-19, and 25-20.

Kaylin Shrives led the Naselle offense with 18 kills and she posted 14 digs in her side job as a defender.

Setter Bella Colombo did her part in the middle by dishing 42 assists and lending a hand on 15 digs.

Delaney Kragerud added 14 kills and five digs in the win, while Brynn Tarabochia added six kills and 15 digs. Lauren Katyryniuk notched seven kills and six digs in the win.

“Kaylin, Delaney, Brynn, Lauren and Bella are all coming along strong,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “Each of them brings something to the table that makes us competitive.”

Naselle was set to play at Firm Foundation on Tuesday. Te Comets will host Mossyrock on Thursday in a match that will likely determine the 1B Columbia Valley League championship.