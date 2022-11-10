1B High School Volleyball: Naselle throttles Moses Lake Christian to open State tourney

YAKIMA — It was never in question, in doubt or at risk.

Naselle volleyball imposed its will and dropped a hammer on Moses Lake Christian, sweeping the Lions with ease (25-14, 25-10, 25-19) to secure a first-round victory in the 1B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday.

The Comets looked every bit like the No. 4 seed they earned in the tournament, using a flurry of high-powered spikes and their vaunted defense to stymie a beleaguered No. 13 Lions squad.

Comets coach Bekah Wirkkala credited the team’s positivity and energy for carrying them to victory — something Naselle used throughout the regular season to stay on track in-game.

“Even if they mess up, they just shake it off and move on to the next point,” Wirkkala said. “That’s kind of our theme this year; next point and flush it. We got that from our football coach last year when he came in for a motivational speech.”

It seems to work as Naselle, second-place finishers at the 1B District 4 tournament, found little resistance and used their steadiness on defense to offset any attacks from Moses Lake Christian.

It allowed the Wirkkala to deploy her bench in the third set, indicative of the 25-19 score, and give the reserves crucial playing time to get out those first-game jitters so they’ll be ready when called upon in later rounds.

“It was nice to get the bench in, in case I need them for later,” Wirkkala said. “We were in control the whole time, so I wasn’t too nervous about any of that. It was sweet to see.”

Wirkkala said the team still needs to work on its free-ball passes, something the Comets use to control their offense.

“That’s by getting that first good pack, and that’s what I’m going to tell [the team] for next game,” Wirkkala said.

Even without having their free-ball passes honed into where Wirkkala would prefer them, the Comets’ offense was still humming throughout the match.

Kaylin Shrives spearheaded the attack with a game-high 13 kills, to go with five digs, four aces and two assists. Delaney Kragerud tallied nine kills, five digs and three aces.

Lauren Katyryniuk, Bella Colombo and Brynn Tarabochia each chipped in five kills. Tarabochia added a team-high 15 digs to go with four assists, while Colombo dished out a team-high 28 assists to go with five digs and three aces. Katyryniuk also added four digs and two assists.

Wirkkala said it’s relieving to nab that first victory and head to the next round and the second day of the tournament.

“Even though we’ve scouted and done all the prep work, you just don’t know until you’re on the court,” Wirkkala said. “It’s just a relief knowing we’ve got a win under our belt and we still have at least two more games.”

Naselle was set to face No. 12 Odessa in the State quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Odessa upset fifth-seeded Liberty in five sets in the opening round.