1B High School Volleyball: Naselle takes a set from Mossyrock, settles for 2nd at Districts

MONTESANO — The Comets were able to earn themselves another crack at their nemesis from Mossyrock at the 1B District IV volleyball tournament on Saturday but were unable to notch the revenge they were looking for. Still, with a win in their first match of the day against Taholah, the girls from Naselle were able to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Naselle was able to take the first set from the Vikings in the District championship game but wound up falling in four sets by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 27-25.

Brynn Tarabochia led Naselle’s defense with an incredible 35 digs to go with five digs.

“It was a hitting and digging game,” Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said. “Brynn was seriously all over the place… We had long rallies.”

Bella Colombo kept the offense in order with 43 assists to go with 16 digs. Delaney Kragerud posted a team high 17 kills to go with 16 digs and Kaylin Shrives posted 16 kills with a dozen digs. Lauren Katyryniuk added eight kills and nine digs in the loss.

“Bella and Lauren were dripping sweat,” Wirkkala said. “Our freshie Brookie (Davis) had numerous block touches that allowed our defense to pick up Mossy’s hit, along with two stuff blocks.”

Paige Houghtelling led Mossyrock with 18 kills as the Vikings won their fourth consecutive District title.

The returns were more rewarding for the Comets in their early match against the Chitwhins. Naselle notched a sweep by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-11 to reach the title tilt and qualify for State.

Shrives posted a dozen kills and five digs to lead the Naselle offense. Colombo dished 31 assists and Katyryiniuk notched nine kills. Tarabochia played another one of her well-rounded matches with four kills and 15 digs.

After the tournament the Comets immediately started looking forward to the state tournament, and wondering who they might play.

“The girls are very excited. We know we need to bring out A-game, but if they continue to grow as they have throughout the season they’ll do just fine,” coach Wirkkala said.

She was hoping for a top-four ranking in the bracket after placing second in the league play in addition to their runner up spot at Districts. Mossyrock has been their only 2B foil this season.

“We’ve been ranked there for a while now,” Wirkkala said. “We went in and beat Neah Bay and we beat St. John Endicott-Lacrosse at the Yakima Festival back in September.”

When the brackets for the state tournament were announced Sunday morning the Comets got their wish. Naselle wound up with the No. 4 seed and will enjoy a bye in the first round of the tournament. The Comets will play the winner of Columbia Adventist (No. 20) and Moses Lake Christian (No.13) on Thursday at the Yakima SunDome.