1B High School Volleyball: Naselle rides the bus all day, takes down Neah Bay in four sets

NEAH BAY — Fourth-ranked Naselle defeated third ranked Neah Bay in four sets behind the performance of Kaylin Shrives at the net. The scores between the WIAA's RPI ranked teams were 25-18, 21-25, 25-8 and 25-17 in favor of the visitors.

Shrives slammed a team-high 18 kills with a .250 hitting percentage to go with 14 digs.

Naselle did a good job spreading the ball around to multiple hitters Saturday against the Red Devils, diversifying its attack to prevent the block from targeting any one hitter. Both Delaney Kragerud and Brynn Tarabochia provided double-digit kills as Kragerud had a dozen and Tarabochia finished with 10.

Tarabochia led the Comets by hitting at a .300 percentage. She was all over the place as she also had a team-high 24 digs to go with five assists and just four hitting errors.

Bella Colombo had a game-high 43 assists to go with 20 digs and three kills for Naselle.

Naselle (10-2, 8-1 league) will return to the court in 1B Columbia Valley League action when it hosts Three Rivers Christian on Thursday.