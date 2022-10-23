 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1B Prep Volleyball

1B High School Volleyball: Naselle rides the bus all day, takes down Neah Bay in four sets

  • 0
Naselle volleyball stock

Naselle's Delaney Kragerud leaps in celebration as her teammates (left to right) Brynn Tarabochia, Lauren Katyryniuk and Kaylin Shrives join the party.

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Chronicle

NEAH BAY — Fourth-ranked Naselle defeated third ranked Neah Bay in four sets behind the performance of Kaylin Shrives at the net. The scores between the WIAA's RPI ranked teams were 25-18, 21-25, 25-8 and 25-17 in favor of the visitors.

Shrives slammed a team-high 18 kills with a .250 hitting percentage to go with 14 digs.

Naselle did a good job spreading the ball around to multiple hitters Saturday against the Red Devils, diversifying its attack to prevent the block from targeting any one hitter. Both Delaney Kragerud and Brynn Tarabochia provided double-digit kills as Kragerud had a dozen and Tarabochia finished with 10.

Tarabochia led the Comets by hitting at a .300 percentage. She was all over the place as she also had a team-high 24 digs to go with five assists and just four hitting errors.

Bella Colombo had a game-high 43 assists to go with 20 digs and three kills for Naselle.

People are also reading…

Naselle (10-2, 8-1 league) will return to the court in 1B Columbia Valley League action when it hosts Three Rivers Christian on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores for teams from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco and Clastkanie.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News