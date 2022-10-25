1B High School Volleyball: Naselle remains in 2nd place, runs over Pe Ell

NASELLE — The Comets maintained their grip on second place in the 1B Columbia Valley League, Monday, by sweeping Pe Ell 25-18, 25-8, 25-8 in their penultimate regular season contest.

Bella Colomob coordinated the Naselle offense with 30 assists, four digs and six aces. Kaylin Shrives put up 13 kills with eight aces in the win.

Lauren Katyryniuk posted six kills, one block and three aces in the win, while Brynn Tarabochia notched seven kills, four digs and two aces.

Naselle (12-2, 9-1 league) will host Three Rivers Christian on Thursday for senior night.