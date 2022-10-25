 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1B Prep Volleyball

1B High School Volleyball: Naselle remains in 2nd place, runs over Pe Ell

  • 0
Volleyball stock

A volleyball waits to be put in play during a match.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

NASELLE — The Comets maintained their grip on second place in the 1B Columbia Valley League, Monday, by sweeping Pe Ell 25-18, 25-8, 25-8 in their penultimate regular season contest.

Bella Colomob coordinated the Naselle offense with 30 assists, four digs and six aces. Kaylin Shrives put up 13 kills with eight aces in the win.

Lauren Katyryniuk posted six kills, one block and three aces in the win, while Brynn Tarabochia notched seven kills, four digs and two aces.

Naselle (12-2, 9-1 league) will host Three Rivers Christian on Thursday for senior night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores for teams from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco and Clastkanie.

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

The latest WSVCA rankings for high school volleyball teams in Washington. This week Kalama drops to No. 3, Toutle Lake cracks the top ten, Castle Rock slips a few spots, Naselle stays right where it was, and Kelso nearly rejoins the party.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News