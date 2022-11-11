1B High School Volleyball: Naselle fends off Mary Walker to nab third-place trophy at State

YAKIMA — It was a season of building lifetime memories for Naselle volleyball.

The Comets won both their Thursday games to open the 1B State tournament, fell to defending (and repeating) State champion Oakesdale in the semifinals then rebounded and edged Mary Walker in five sets to claim the third-place trophy.

It was coach Bekah Wirkkala’s highest finish as Naselle’s coach. It was also the Comets’ highest team placing since at least 2003, as far back as the WIAA’s records go back on its website.

“It feels amazing,” Wirkkala said. “That was their goal at the beginning of the season; to be top three in State. It’s just satisfying, especially for the five seniors, who went all the way around and have been doing this since seventh grade. It’s very well deserved and earned.”

No. 4 Naselle opened the State tourney Thursday with a crushing sweep of No. 13 Moses Lake Christian (25-14, 25-10, 25-19). Kaylin Shrives spearheaded the attack with a game-high 13 kills, to go with five digs, four aces and two assists.

That put the Comets up against No. 12 Odessa, which had just knocked off fifth-ranked Liberty in the opening rounds. It didn’t matter, Naselle busted out the brooms for another convincing sweep (25-19, 25-9, 25-17). Shrives and Delaney Kragerud each led the offense with 11 kills a piece.

Next was the semifinals Friday afternoon against defending State champion Oakesdale, a powerhouse that had won eight of the last 10 Class 1B state titles. Oakesdale went on to sweep Mossyrock in the championship match to add another title to their collection.

The Comets kept it close all three matches, but ultimately couldn’t close out against a Nighthawks squad that hadn’t dropped single set all season, taking a straight-set loss (25-19, 25-22, 25-16).

That set up a third/fourth-place match against No. 3 Mary Walker just a couple hours later in the screeching confines of the SunDome.

The Comets battled out a close first set, edging out a 25-23 win, before a second-set letdown and 25-18 loss allowed Mary Walker back in it. Naselle recovered for a 25-22 win in the third before Mary Walker forced a fifth set by winning the fourth, 25-20.

There, the Comets closed out the victory and earned the third-place trophy with a 15-10 victory as the team collapsed mid-court in celebration. The cheers continued, from the players, family members and fans, as the trophy was handed out and passed around.

Shrives lit up the Chargers with a team-high 23 kills, while Kragerud added 14 kills. Tarabochia pitched in nine kills and Bella Colombo tallied six in the win.

Now, with the season coming to an end, Wirkkala said what she’ll remember most about this team and this group of players is their heart, passion and all the laughter they shared along the way.

“They have a desire and fight to never give up,” Wirkkala said. “That’s a legacy the seniors left behind that’s going to carry on through the younger girls.”

Playing their final match for the Comets were seniors Brynn Tarabochia, Isabella Colombo, Lauren Katyrynuik, Kaylin Shrives and Delaney Kragerud.