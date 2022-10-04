 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B Prep Volleyball

1B High School Volleyball: Naselle comes up aces in sweep of Three Rivers Christian

Coming into the 1B Columbia Valley League matchup it looked like it may be a back and forth battle in West Longview, and although most of the match lived up to the billing it was Naselle that came away with a three-set victory over Three Rivers Christian. Both teams struggled with consistency at times throughout the contest but the set scores all fell in favor of that small town closer to the mouth of the big river, 25-20, 25-19.

Led by Seniors Brynn Tarabochia and Kaylin Shrives the Comets played with a heap of chemistry throughout all three sets. That style of play had them looking like a team that could make a deep run in the playoffs, should they continue with that same chemistry.

"I love seeing my seniors leadership, they show good composure, not panicking at all," Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.

And if you ask the Comets' coach, there's still plenty of lessons to be learned for her team on the court, peer-to-peer.

“Trying to figure out the team chemistry, getting subs in here and there so that they are familiar with one another," Wirkkala said. "Trying to teach my leaders that when a sub comes in, you need to guide them and direct them." 

The Comets combined for 18 aces, with five of those coming from Bella Colombo and four each from Tarabochia and Shrives. Colombo also led Naselle with 19 assists.

Tarabochia also tallied seven kills and ten digs to help the Comets, while Shrives finished with five of each, and Delaney Kragerud posted six kills.

“Our goal is to make it to State, being the top in our district, and one more win will accomplish that,” said Wirkkala. “The little things are helping us move in that direction, such as speeding up our offense.”

Three Rivers Christian put together some promising rallies in the first and second sets, at one point taking a 10-5 lead into a timeout called by Naselle. The outlook would never look quite so promising for the hosts from that point on.

“The first set was great, the girls were in good spirits even after we lost. Not sure what happened after that,” said TRC coach Amy Yanez. “They got in their own heads, and made some mistakes." 

On the serve the Eagles were led by Kelsey Poyner's 92.9 percent clip, with Alison Partridge coming in perfect on her three attempts.

Keira McGinley led TRC in kills with seven, while Evie Yanez had six. On the defensive side, Elizabeth Romanillos had five digs.

But the loss left Coach Yanez yearning for improvement, and soon.

"Ultimately, they had to decide if they wanted to come out on top," she said. "We still have several games ahead of us, and we will look to correct those mistakes in order to end the season on a high note.”

Naselle (7-2,4-0) will look to secure their path to the playoffs next week when they face Columbia Adventist High School.

Three Rivers Christian (4-2, 2-2) will have a quick turnaround when they play on Thursday at Pe Ell.

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

