 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1B Prep Volleyball

1B High School Volleyball: Naselle clamps down on Columbia Adventist in District quarterfinals

  • 0
Volleyball stock

Volleyballs sit gathered in a cart, waiting for their moment to see action during a match.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

NASELLE — The Comets needed just three sets to advance to within one win of a berth to the state tournament, Wednesday, with a sweep over Columbia Adventist by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-20.

Delaney Kragerud posted a team-high 15 kills to go with seven digs for Naselle in their playoff opener.

Bella Colombo played point person for the Comets with 34 assists and 10 digs. Kaylin Shrives turned in 11 kills and four digs in the win, while Brynn Tarabochia notched six kills and seven digs.

Lauren Katyryniuk added five kills and four digs for Naselle, and Kayli Wirkkala chipped in four digs to keep the Kodiaks frustrated.

Naselle (14-3) will play Taholah in the District semifinal 12:30 p.m. in Montesano on Saturday. A win would put the Comets into the District title game at 5 p.m., while also clinching a State berth.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News