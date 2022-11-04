1B High School Volleyball: Naselle clamps down on Columbia Adventist in District quarterfinals

NASELLE — The Comets needed just three sets to advance to within one win of a berth to the state tournament, Wednesday, with a sweep over Columbia Adventist by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-20.

Delaney Kragerud posted a team-high 15 kills to go with seven digs for Naselle in their playoff opener.

Bella Colombo played point person for the Comets with 34 assists and 10 digs. Kaylin Shrives turned in 11 kills and four digs in the win, while Brynn Tarabochia notched six kills and seven digs.

Lauren Katyryniuk added five kills and four digs for Naselle, and Kayli Wirkkala chipped in four digs to keep the Kodiaks frustrated.

Naselle (14-3) will play Taholah in the District semifinal 12:30 p.m. in Montesano on Saturday. A win would put the Comets into the District title game at 5 p.m., while also clinching a State berth.