1B High School Football: Winlock offense gets loud in win over Sound Christian

LAKEWOOD — Playing at the much ballyhooed venue of Harry E. Lang Stadium, home to State championship football games just two long months from now, Winlock continued to plot out its course to the postseason Thursday in a 60-38 romp over Sound Christian in a 1B Southwest Conference football collision.

The game, originally slated for Friday night, was moved up one 25-hours due to an ongoing shortage of officials to work games. For the Cardinals, coming off a loss last week to No 5 ranked Naselle and a smoked out cancellation the previous week, it didn’t so much matter when or where they played, they were simply hungry for an opportunity to get back in the win column.

The Lions proved to be perfect fodder for the Cards offense as Winlock picked up 566 total yards, including a whopping 450 rushing yards.

Quarterback Payton Sickles accounted for 306 of those yards on 15 carries. Most of his gains came in big chunks as the Winlock signal caller scurried for four touchdowns of 47 yards or longer (63, 60, 58, 47) . Sickles also completed five of six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

“Sickles was a stud tonight,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said.

Carson Borts was Winlock’s leading receiver on the night with three catches for 72 yards He hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Sickels for the Cards’ second score of the night, with Kaiden Perkins posting a 35-yard touchdown connection in the third quarter.

The worst news of the night came when Borts suffered a knee injury later in the game. He was listed as questionable for next week’s contest by Samples.

With his teammate injured Perkins helped to pick up the slack by notching a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Chase Scofield capped off the Winlock scoring with a 68-yard romp in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Winlock defense operated under the bend but don’t break philosophy, allowing 397 yards of total offense. The Lions were balanced in their attack with 211 rushing yards and 186 passing yards. Quarterback Zach McKnight hucked it 29 times, connecting on 12 of those attempts for 18 yards and three touchdowns

The Winlock defense muted some of those Sound yards, though, by snatching two interceptions and recovering two fumbles.

The fumble bug must have been contagious in the Pierce County air as the Cardinals put the pigskin on the ground five times, losing possession every time.

Winlock (3-1, 1-1 league) will host Oakville for its homecoming game next Friday.