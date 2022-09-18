 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B Prep Football

1B High School Football: Winlock dominates Evergreen Lutheran

  • 0
Football stock ball on can
KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

TACOMA — Behind a 40-point first quarter, Winlock went into Tacoma and manhandled Evergreen Lutheran on its home field in their 1B Southwest Conference football contest, Saturday night.

The Cardinals chewed up an impressive 490 rushing yards against an Evergreen Lutheran defense that simply couldn’t find a way to bring the Winlock ball carriers to the ground. Quarterback Payton Sickles led Winlock with 102 yards rushing and four touchdowns on eight carries. Chase Scofield added 100 rushing yards on two carries. Each of those rushes reached the end zone, with a 40-yard run and a 60-yard run both coming in the fourth quarter.

The dominant first quarter for the Cardinals saw them score on five consecutive possessions and convert the two-point attempt each time. That immediate success put the game into running-clock territory for the rest of the contest.

Winlock scored on the next two possessions as well thanks to its dominant running game. Sickles had a 7-yard run and Dylan Meton added a 15-yard run to give Winlock a 53-0 lead.

Evergreen Lutheran scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. The Eagles added three more scores in the second half including 48 and 60-yard passing touchdowns. If there’s an area to shore up for Winlock in practice this week, it’s likely pass defense.

“It was a nice win for us tonight,” Winlock head coach Earnest Samples said. “Still some cleaning up to do to be ready for Naselle. Would have been nice to play last week.” 

 The road victory sets up a showdown between the Cardinals and the Comets of Naselle in Week 4. Last season Naselle made it to the State championship game, defeating Winlock 64-22 along the way. In Week 2 the Cardinals had their game canceled due to wildfire smoke

Winlock (2-0) will host Naselle on Thursday.

Box Score

At Tacoma

CARDINALS 75, EAGLES 32

Winlock 40 13 8 14 – 75

Evergreen Lutheran 0 8 8 16 – 32

Scoring Summary

W – Payton Sickles 13-yard run; Two-point conversion

W – Sickles 25-yard run; Two-point conversion

W – James Cusson 55-yard run; Two-point conversion

W – Jay Crow 6-yard run; Two-point conversion

W – Sickles 22-yard run; Two-point conversion

W – Sickles 7-yard run; Cusson kick

W – Dylan Meton 15-run; Extra-point no good

EL – 36-yard pass; Two-point conversion

EL – 27-yard run; Two-point conversion

W – Kondan Perkins 65-yard run; Two-point conversion

EL – 48-yard pass; Two-point conversion

W – Chase Scofield 40-yard run; Two-point conversion

EL – 60-yard pass; Two-point conversion

W – Scofield 60-yard run; Extra-point no good

Team Stats W EL

First Downs 21 7

Rushing Yards 490 78

Passing Yards 12 152

Total Yards 502 230

Comp-Att-Int 2-2-0 5-22-0

Fumbles/Lost 1/1 3/1

Penalties/Yards 5/55 3/35

Individual Stats

Rushing: W– Sickles 8/102, Scofield 2/100; EL– N/A

Passing: W– Sickles 2-2/12; EL– N/A

Receiving: W–Borts 1/7; EL– N/A

