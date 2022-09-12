1B High School Football Roundup: Naselle has no answers against Neah Bay

FORKS — The Naselle Comets got a rude awakening Saturday after taking a nap on the long bus ride to the West End of the Olympic Peninsula. In the second week of their quest to return to the 1B State championship football game the boys from South Pacific County got smacked around by Neah Bay in a 58-20 non-league loss at Forks High School.

The Red Devils, playing as the de facto home team despite the neutral location, put on a show for their fans right from the opening kickoff, scoring 38 first quarter points. Neah Bay added another score in the second quarter to go up 44-0 before Naselle was able to reach the end zone for the first time.

“We got our butts kicked by Naselle for five years. The kids showed up ready to go,” Neah Bay coach Kane Bachelor told The Peninsula Daily News.

Kolten Lindstrom finally broke the seal for the Comets when younger brother Jacob Lindstrom hit on a 64-yard touchdown pass.

That one-off play did little to swing the momentum, however, as Neah Bay came out and put up 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to salt the game away. The Red Devils’ offense was clicking on all fronts and was at all times on the verge of breaking off a big play.

Jodell Wimberly notched four touchdown runs (45, 45, 47 and 75 yards) for Neah Bay and rushed for 296 yards in total on just 11 carries. Julian Carrick added rushing scores of 44 and 18 yards to the home team’s tally and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Ellis.

Meanwhile, Naselle wasn’t able to get anything sustained on the offensive end until the outcome had eclipsed the far side of any shadow of a doubt. Four turnovers, including three fumbles and an interception, were the mud beneath the Comets’ wheels in the first half out on the fringe of Washington’s temperate rainforest.

"We didn't unload out of the vehicles ready to play football," Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. "We did play better in the second half but it's still not what we're capable of."

In the fourth quarter Kolten Lindstrom got loose for a 55-yard touchdown run before catching the two-point pass from his brother. Leith Chadwick capped the Comets’ scoring output by hauling in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Lindstrom.

Elmer Toftemark led Naselle's defense with six tackles and a sack. Kolten Lindstrom and Luke Johnson each added five tackles.

Naselle (1-1) will host south Sound Christian next Friday at 7 p.m. for its final non-league tune-up before league play begins.

Winlock at Concrete called off for wildfires

The Winlock football team was all set to travel to the North Cascades to play a game against Concrete on Saturday but a regional rash of wildfires put the kibosh on that plan.

“We were told that it was due to air quality,” first-year Winlock athletic director Tia Frazier said. “There had been a number of fires in the area that pushed the air quality numbers deep into the red zone and it was recommended by the county health board and their district board to cancel.”

Winlock (1-0), which plays a 1B schedule during the football season, is scheduled to play Evergreen Lutheran at 7 p.m. next Friday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma.