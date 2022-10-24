1B High School Football: Naselle finds a game, smokes Sound Christian

TACOMA — The Comets were able to find themselves an opponent for Week 8 and took advantage of the opportunity to play by notching a 76-20 win over Sound Christian in a non-league 1B football affair.

Naselle was originally slated to play Taholah on Friday before the Chitwhins elected to forfeit the game due to a shortage of healthy players. Instead, the Comets played the Lions for the second time this season and backed up their win from Sept. 16 when they defeated Sound Christian 60-8 in a league contest.

Saturday the Comets jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the first half and wound up with a 46-8 advantage at the half.

Defense led the way in the first half for the Comets. Kolten Lindstrom led the Naselle defense with four tackles, one assist, one sack and two fumble recoveries. Elmer Toftemark added two tackles, three solo takedowns and a sack, while Luke Johnson posted four tackles.

William Anderson added three tackles and recovered a fumble for the Comets, while Jayden Ding notched two tackles, one assist and a fumble recovery. Jacob Pakanen added a sack in the win and Jacob Lindstrom pulled down an interception that he returned fifty yards the other way.

Changes to the lineup slowed down the Comets in the second half, but not by much. Naselle led 68-20 after three quarters and added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to reach the final tally.

Kolten Lindstrom rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while hauling in a pass for a 59 yard touchdown to lead the Comets offense.

Quarterback Jacob Lindstrom completed both of his passes on the day for 118 yards and two scores, while running for 77 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Luke Johnson grabbed one of those passes for another 59-yard touchdown.

Toftemark added 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries and Jack Strange picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Naselle freshman Leith Chadwick completed 2-of-3 passes for 20 yards after taking over signal calling duties. Jack Strange caught one pass for a 10-yard touchdown and Pakanen caught another pass for ten yards.

Naselle will not have a game this week after Evergreen Lutheran elected to forfeit their Week 9 contest. The Comets will not look to find another opponent.

“We are going to heal up,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said.

Naselle (7-2, 5-1 league) will host Tulalip Heritage on Nov. 5 for their playoff opener. A time has not yet been determined for that contest.