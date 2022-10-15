1B High School Football: Naselle fades late in de facto league title loss to Mossyrock

NASELLE — A veritable meteor shower of points turned into a blackhole for the Comets, Friday, as Mossyrock ran away with a 62-42 victory that all but wrapped up the 1B Columbia Valley League football championship.

Naselle entered the contest ranked fourth in the state but the hosts knew they’d be in for a fight with the sixth ranked Vikings coming to town. A shootout of a first half tilted in the Comets favor, for a moment, as they nearly took a 28-20 lead into the intermission.

That’s when things started to go sideways for the boys in blue and yellow. A fumble in the end zone with short time on the clock was recovered by the Vikings and left the game knotted at halftime.

“We gave them ample opportunity, that’s for sure,” Naselle coach Jeff McNulty said.

The game continued breaking bad for the Comets after the half when the Vikings came out and scored on their opening drive. Then a tipped pass was intercepted by Mossyrock and quickly turned into points, and the ensuing pooch-style kickoff was recovered by the Vikings to punctuate the demoralizing stretch for the Comets.

By the time the third quarter was over Mossyrock had won the frame 28-6 and all but put their stamp on the league title.

“There was a three or four minute window there in the game that was the difference maker,” McNulty said. “You just can’t turn the ball over like that.”

Later in the game another Naselle pass was tipped and wound up intercepted by the Vikings to officially put the Comets on ice.

“We just had a rough period of time where they ran away with it a little bit,” McNulty said.

Naselle picked up 337 yards on the ground in the game and 410 yards total. Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Jacob Lindstrom added 108 yards and a score on 13 carries, while Luke Johnson rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on eight touches.

Jacob Lindstrom also completed 11-of-22 passes for 73 yards. Jack Strange caught four passes for 24 yards and Kolten Lindstrom snared four tosses for 38 yards. However, those two tipped passes that turned into interceptions muted the overall production of the Comets’ air attack significantly.

“It wasn’t that they were stopping us. We just couldn’t stop them either,” McNulty said. “Their brother to brother, quarterback to receiver, they did a great job. Kudos to them. They’re a solid football team and they were a little bit more physical than us.”

The Vikings were led by Easton and Keegan Kolb with each brother picking up 97 yards on the ground. Easton Kolb also threw 10 times for 211 yards, while Keegan pulled down five of his brother’s tosses for 128 yards.

Naselle will have to suck on the bitter lemon of that loss for two weeks before playing again. Next week’s contest against Taholah has been called off after a forfeit by the chit. The Comets (5-2, 3-1 league) will return to action on Oct. 29 against Evergreen Lutheran at Franklin Pierce High School.