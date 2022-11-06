1B High School Football: Naselle dominates Tulalip Heritage to reach State

NASELLE — Naselle advanced to the 1B state playoffs with a 68-0 romp over an overmatched Tulalip Heritage squad, Saturday.

The Comets opened up with a 38-point first quarter to drown the Hawks before the two teams could even change ends of the field.

Jack Strange was a force to be reckoned with for the hosts, scoring four touchdowns without even needing to touch the ball on offense. He returned an interception 30 yards for a score and took two punt returns, one for 45 yards and the other 73, all the way to the house.

On the ensuing Tulalip Heritage possession following his second punt returned for a touchdown, Strange recovered a fumble in the end zone to extend the Naselle lead to 38-0.

“Jack Strange obviously had a huge football game,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “Our defense played solid and all of our kids played and we were able to keep the goose egg.”

Senior running back Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 126 yards on the ground on three carries. He scored on all three of those runs.

Luke Johnson scored on an 81-yard run and Jacob Lindstrom had a 65-yard score to push Naselle's tally even higher.

“The good thing about (a game) like today is we stayed healthy,” McNulty said. “We’re looking forward to finding out who our opponent is. I look at it and I see 10 really quality programs. We’ve got to play football.”

Naselle (8-2, 4-1) awaits seeding which will take place Sunday. Its only losses on the season are to two of the top teams in the 1B ranks; Neah Bay and undefeated Mossyrock.