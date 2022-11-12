1B High School Football: Naselle blitzes Almira-Coulee-Hartline to reach State quarterfinals

SOUTH BEND — The Comets wasted little time establishing their dominance Saturday, putting up 52 points in the first half on the way to a 64-6 win over Almira-Coulee-Hartline in the first round of the 1B State football playoffs.

The No. 8 Naselle squad showed there is a world of difference between itself and the No. 9 ranked Warriors this season, dominating both sides of the ball and putting the game into running clock territory with several minutes remaining in the first half.

With the clock running down and time winding short on the first half the white hat referee suggested to Naselle that they let the clock expire on the first half. Instead, the Comets ran a play from 60 yards out and Kolten Lindstrom zig-zagged the length of the field for another touchdown to put the Comets up by 52 points in the midst of a shutout.

It was a score that had nearly every observer shaking their heads in disbelief.

“We didn’t expect it. Honestly, I watched them on film, they have great tradition, they are the defending State champions and they play in the toughest league in the State,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “Number two (Carter Pitts) was a weapon. We watched him and scouted him and in the three films he’d done what he does. I felt like we had a pretty good game plan put in and our kids did a great job of executing it.”

Indeed, the defense sparked the blowout for Naselle, holding the Warriors scoreless until well into the second half. A defensive stand in the red zone early in the first half did plenty to let the boys from ACH know this wasn’t going to be the kind of fun time on the gridiron they’ve grown accustomed to.

“We didn’t want to go attack the Pitts kid. We wanted to go a yard deep and then wait for him to come to us. He had 230 carries prior to this game… so we knew the game was riding on his shoulders,” McNulty noted.

Kolten Lindstrom got his helmet in on a team-high 14 tackles and Jack Strange joined in on seven tackles for the Comets.

“Defensively we’re of course led by our middle backer Elmer Toftemark who does a great job, plus Kolten’s (Lindstrom) always around the ball. I thought our DB’s did a great job of getting back plus we threw some different coverages at them, which you don’t often see in 8-man.”

But the offense had plenty to prove, too.

With a 52 point lead heading into the intermission former head coach, and current assistant coach, Jeff Eaton told the team, “Don’t let up boys! We’ve got to get to 82 boys. That’s how many they hung on us one year.”

And while the Comets didn’t reach that lofty goal, they did plenty to plan their flag on the State playoff landscape.

Naselle rushed 35 times for 517 yards. First among the Comets was Kolten Lindstrom and his 196 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Luke Johnson added 178 yards and four touchdowns on five carries, while quarterback Jacob Lindstrom rushed four times for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Lindstrom also hit up Jack Strange three times through the air for 118 yards. Their longest connection went for 52 yards.

Those performances left McNulty pleased with the balanced attack his team has honed over the course of the season.

“We played fast today and had some phenomenal cuts by our backs and our receivers,” McNulty said.

The win sets Naselle up with a date on the other side of the state next week against No. 1 ranked Odessa. It’s a game that will be a tough matchup for the Comets but it’s a test they are unlikely to shy away from.

“If you can’t get up for that game… You know, they’re the number one so we might as well take them on now. Let’s find out,” McNulty said. “I have confidence that our kids will play hard and play aggressive. We’re playing the No. 1 ranked team so we’ve just got to show up and take care of business.”

A date, time and location for Naselle’s quarterfinal game had not been set prior to the print deadline.