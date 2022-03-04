1B Girls State Basketball: Naselle struggles on offense, eliminated by Mossyrock

SPOKANE — The Naselle girls basketball team couldn’t find any semblance of a rhythm Friday afternoon and it cost them a trophy. The Comets didn’t register more than five points in any quarter during a 46-12 loss to Mossyrock, eliminating them from the 1B girls state tournament at Spokane Arena.

The game started with problems early as Naselle’s Echo Cenci went down with an injury in the opening minutes and missed the remainder of the game.

“That just killed us. That was our whole defensive scheme,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said. “When we lost her, we didn’t really have a good rotation. Not that it would have mattered tonight because I thought Mossyrock was much better.”

The Comets put the first points on the board, but the Vikings responded with 17 straight before a Brynn Tarabochia three-pointer closed out the first quarter for the Comets with a 17-5 deficit on the scoreboard.

“I just thought Mossyrock established themselves right off the bat,” Hickman said. “We just could never get off our heels.”

Things didn’t get better after that. The Comets put up just two points in the second quarter to trail 27-7 at halftime, the same deficit they faced at the break in their quarterfinal matchup with Mount Vernon Christian.

But where the Comets picked things up in the second half of that matchup, they couldn’t replicated on Friday, tallying just five points across the second half as the Vikings added to their already insurmountable lead.

“We tried a couple of different things,” Hickman said. “They did a great job of taking away our strengths. We didn’t adjust very well and we weren’t patient enough to take advantage of that.”

The Comets have mainly rotated just six players onto the floor during their run to the penultimate day of State, so fatigue may have played a role, although Hickman wouldn’t put the blame squarely on tired legs.

“It’s hard to tell,” he said. “I think we were a little bit tired but I’m sure Mossyrock was the same way, so there’s no excuse there.”

Tarabochia and Morgan Reitz both scored three points to lead the Comets struggling offense. Kaylin Shrives managed to haul in a team-high nine rebounds in the losing effort.

Mossyrock’s Payton Torrev handled the bulk of the Vikings’ scoring load and had a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds.

The matchup was the fourth between the two squads this season. The Comets managed to take down the Vikings in the district tournament on their way to cutting down the nets, but Mossyrock took control and dropped Naselle in the other three meetings.

And while the Comets’ run at a trophy came up short, they aren’t hanging their heads. All of Naselle recognizes the success they’ve had this season after winning their first District title in 41 years and making their way to the quarterfinals in Spokane.

“There’s a lot of great memories for the kids and for the community and for the coaches,” Hickman said. “I’ll remember this for a long time.”

Though Hickman said this will be his one and only season at the helm for the Comets, he believes the team can continue to succeed next year. Hickman insists “the cupboard isn’t empty” with leading scorer Lauren Katyryniuk returning for her senior season and Bella Colombo set to return off a torn ACL and looking to improve on her All-League campaign as a sophomore.

“They’ve got to build on this,” he said. “They’ve got to get that feeling and know that it’s not fun to lose, so they’ve got to start working now to get ready and get better for next year.”

Naselle stymied by MVC in quarterfinals

SPOKANE — Nothing was falling for the Naselle girls basketball team early as they were held scoreless in the first quarter by Mount Vernon Christian before ultimately falling 47-26 in the quarterfinal round of the 1B girls state basketball tournament on Thursday at Spokane Arena.

“We knew they were a good team, we knew we had to play well and I think we were a little bit timid at the start of the ballgame,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said.

The Comets literally couldn’t get anything to drop in the first quarter. The Hurricanes swarmed their ball handlers, forcing turnovers and rolling on the other end of the floor thanks to some hot shooting from deep to take a 15-0 lead at the end of the first.

Lauren Katyryniuk finally broke the scoreless spell early in the second quarter with a three ball. Katyryniuk wound up scoring all of the Comets’ first half points as they went into the break trailing 27-7.

“It hurt to give them that big of a lead and then we helped them a lot in the first half,” Hickman said.

The Comets would eventually settle in, more than doubling their scoring total with nine points in the third quarter.

But the 20-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome and the top-seeded Hurricanes knocked the No. 10 Comets out of the running to compete for a state title.

“I thought our kids bounced back though,” Hickman said. “They played really tough in the second half. We played more like we’ve been playing all year, it just wasn’t enough to make a dent in it.”

Peyton Dalton scored eight points, all in the second half, to lead the Comets in scoring. Katyryniuk added her seven, all in the first half, and Echo Cenci added six for the Comets.

“This isn’t going to define our tournament stay here,” Hickman said.

