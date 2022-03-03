1B Girls State Basketball: Mt. Vernon Christian starts hot, takes down Naselle

SPOKANE — Nothing was falling for the Naselle girls basketball team early as they were held scoreless in the first quarter by Mount Vernon Christian before ultimately falling 47-26 in the quarterfinal round of the 1B girls state basketball tournament on Thursday at Spokane Arena.

“We knew they were a good team, we knew we had to play well and I think we were a little bit timid at the start of the ballgame,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said.

The Comets literally couldn’t get anything to drop in the first quarter. The Hurricanes swarmed their ball handlers, forcing turnovers and rolling on the other end of the floor thanks to some hot shooting from deep to take a 15-0 lead at the end of the first.

Lauren Katyryniuk finally broke the scoreless spell early in the second quarter with a three ball, but the Hurricanes answered right back with a three of their own early in the shot clock.

Katyryniuk knocked down two more shots in the second, scoring all of the Comets’ first half points as they went into the break trailing 27-7.

“It hurt to give them that big of a lead and then we helped them a lot in the first half,” Hickman said.

Hickman took a portion of the blame for the slow start after he decided to use a different, less aggressive version of the Comets’ press to try to slow the game down and drain the clock on the Hurricanes.

“I may have made a tactical mistake,” Hickman said. “We tried to change things up because I knew they had scouted us and it might’ve got us off balance a bit.”

The Comets would eventually settle in, more than doubling their scoring total with nine points in the third quarter.

“I thought our kids bounced back though,” Hickman said. “They played really tough in the second half. We played more like we’ve been playing all year, it just wasn’t enough to make a dent in it.”

But the 20-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome and the top-seeded Hurricanes knocked the No. 10 Comets from competing for a state title.

Peyton Dalton scored eight points, all in the second half, to lead the Comets in scoring. Katyryniuk added her seven, all in the first half, and Echo Cenci added six for the Comets.

Naselle now moves to the consolation bracket, where they’ll take on No. 6 Mossyrock for the third time this season at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

“This isn’t going to define our tournament stay here,” Hickman said. “Tomorrow is a day that we’ve got to bounce back and take care of business. Then you get to be playing for a trophy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.