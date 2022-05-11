1B District Baseball: Naselle claims District crown with 10-0 dismantling of Mossyrock

SOUTH BEND — The Naselle baseball team took any lingering doubt about who the best 1B team in Southwest Washington might be and pounded it into submission Wednesday with a 10-0 win over Mossyrock for the District championship.

That the two teams that finished first and second in league wound up squaring off again is not surprising. The first two times the Comest played Naselle they won 4-0 and 5-2, so the run-rule victory was somewhat unexpected, but this time there was more than bragging rights on the line. The win sends Naselle into the regional round of the State playoffs with a top seed while Mossyrock must play, and win, a crossover game in order to punch their ticket.

Kolten Lindstrom took the rock for Naselle and never gave it up, pitching a six-inning complete game while allowing just two hits and striking out a dozen Vikings. Behind him the Comets played error free defense, something that’s become somewhat of a calling card for the team this season.

“Pitching and defense is just kind of our thing right now,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. “Joe (Strange) and Kolten are a pretty good one-two punch and our defense is pretty athletic.”

With such a sterling performance on the bump in their favor the Comets could have made due with just one run. Instead they put up three in the first, two in the third and then went off for a five spot in the sixth inning to end the game early by mercy rule.

Keegan Kolb started the game for the Vikings and allowed three runs on four hits before getting the hook without an out on the board. Jake Comer took over in relief and lasted 4 1/3 innings while striking out six batters and allowing two earned runs.

Naselle notched eight hits as a team, with five players putting up one each. Kolten Lindstrom scored three runs with one hit to help his cause. Jack Strange scored two runs with one hit and a walk. Clay Bergeson scored twice with a single, a walk and an RBI by his name. Jason Harman drove in three runs without a hit at all while Craig Ritz brought home a run and finished the day with one base knock.

Jacob Lindstrom stood out from the rest by posting a double for his hit, but it was Joe Strange who tried to power the Comets all by his lonesome, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two walks.

Strange put up that line while making his return from a hand injury first sustained during football season and then reinjured during a game earlier in the baseball season. After a round of X-rays and doctor’s consultations he was back in the lineup and good as ever.

“Nice to have him back in the lineup, for sure. He just got cleared the other day,” Coach Lindstrom said. “He came up big in the five hole. He came back smokin’ hot.”

Naselle will have to wait until the WIAA conducts its Regional draw later this week.

