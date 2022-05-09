1B District Baseball: Combined no-hitter sends Naselle to district title game

SOUTH BEND — The Naselle baseball team’s postseason got off to about as well a start as possible, as the Comets shellacked Oakville 17-0 in the first round of the 1B District IV tournament behind a whole lot of scoring and a combined no-hitter.

Joe Strange threw the first three innings, and allowed the lone baserunner the Acorns could muster on a hit batter in the top of the third. Aside from that, he struck out eight of the 10 batters he faced. Kolten Lindstrom tossed a 1-2-3 fourth inning to end it, complete with two strikeouts. Aside from the 10 total strikeouts in four innings, Strange and Lindstrom each induced one infield popup, while Naselle’s corner infielders and outfielders spent their time in the field milling around and pondering their hurlers’ dominance.

But come the bottom of each inning, it became much more of a team effort. The Comets did their damage with four straight crooked numbers — scoring at least three runs in each frame — and combined for 14 hits while drawing eight free passes.

Every Naselle starter either reached base or drove a run home.

Lindstrom, sitting in the No. 3 spot of the order, went 3-for-3, drawing a walk, smacking a double, and scoring four runs. Right ahead of him in the order, his brother Jacob Lindstrom was 1-for-1 with three walks and four runs scored. Behind him in the cleanup slot, Clay Bergeson led the way with a 4-for-4 day at the plate, racking up seven RBIs on a double and three singles.

Jason Harman added a pair of doubles and a walk and drove three runs in.

The win puts Naselle into the district title game, where the Comets will face Mossyrock with a regional bid on the line. If Naselle loses, it will go to a crossover with Districts I and II.

