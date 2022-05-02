1B Baseball: Strange brothers lead Naselle in win over Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — One big inning was plenty for the Naselle baseball team, which got itself a key road win in 1B play in a 4-0 result against Mossyrock.

Outside of the top of the fourth inning, the Comets managed just one base hit and two other runners, but with Joe Strange pitching the way he was and the way that frame went, they didn’t need to.

The elder Strange brother threw six shutout innings, allowing three walks, three hits, and hitting one Viking but striking out nine.

Mossyrock got runners to third base in three of the first five innings, but Strange and the Naselle defense worked out of it each time to keep the zeroes going up on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the first, a walk, an error, and an infield single loaded the bases for the Vikings with one out, but Strange rolled a grounder to Clay Berguson at first, who came home with it for an out, before an flyout to center got the Comets out of the frame.

That’s when the Naselle bats went to work. Dean Helvey led off with a walk, Berguson was hit by a pitch, and after a fielder’s choice, Jason Harman singled to center to load the bases. Like the previous frame, Mossyrock got a force out at home for the second out, but the similarities ended when Jack Strange stepped to the plate and laced the first pitch he saw to right field, clearing the bases with a triple.

Joe Strange laid down a squeeze bunt to score his younger brother and make it 4-0, and Naselle had all the scoring it would need.

After that, he went on to allow just one hit in the next four innings, with his outing ending at 98 pitches. Kolten Lindstrom shed his catcher's gear and went out to the mound for the bottom of the seventh, and despite walking his leadoff batter, threw him out on the bases before retiring the next two Vikings to end the game.

Naselle (8-2) is slated to get two more games against the Vikings on Wednesday, this time at home.

