1B Baseball: Naselle sweeps Lake Quinalt

NASELLE — The Naselle baseball team picked up a pair of wins in a non-league doubleheader over Lake Quinault on Friday.

The Comets held on late in Game 1 to down the Elks 4-2 and dominated Game 2 with a 20-2 blowout in just four innings of play.

The Comets brought two runs across in the home half of the first on a double by Kolten Lindstrom that scored his brother Jacob Lindstrom and Jack Strange to put the Comets on top.

Naselle added another run in the third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jason Harman that scored Strange.

After the Elks took two runs back in the top of the sixth, Harman scored home on a wild pitch to add insurance and the Comets closed out the Elks to take the opener.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs from the box. Strange went 1-for-2 with two runs scored to add to the Comets’ winning effort.

Joey Strange got the nod on the hill for the Comets and tossed five strong innings, allowing just a single hit while striking out eight and walking two.

Kolten Lindstrom came on to close and held the Elks hitless across the final two frames to seal the win.

After clawing tooth and nail to win game one, the Comets caught fire at the plate in Game 2 as the designated visiting team

Naselle dropped seven runs in the top of the first and added 10 more in the third to take a 17-2 lead. After three more runs in the fourth, the game ended there with the Naselle walking away with an 18-run win.

Kolten Lindstrom stayed hot in Game 2 and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to account for seven runs in total, highlighted by a two-run homer in the fourth that once against brought his brother in to score. Lindstrom also tripled in the first inning to start the scoring for Naselle.

Jack Strange got the nod this time around, allowing two hits in two innings of work, but also surrendering both of the Elks’ runs.

William Anderson allowed one hit in the third, but got out of the inning with just 10 pitches. Dean Helvey closed things out with a hitless fourth inning.

Naselle (3-0) has a Columbia Valley 1B League matchup against Mossyrock at home at 4 p.m. Monday.

