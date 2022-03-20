1B Baseball: Naselle overpowers Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

NASELLE — The Naselle baseball team had its bats working early on Saturday during a 9-5 Columbia Valley 1B League win over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in the Comets’ season opener.

The Comets took over at the plate in the second inning, bringing home six runs in the inning to take a comfortable lead. But Naselle wasn’t willing to settle for the lone big inning. The Comets plated two more runs in the third and added another in the fifth to bring their run total to nine.

The Comets were strong on the mound throughout, aside from one crooked inning in the fifth were PWV brought home five runs, accounting for their entire scoring total on the game.

Joey Strange got the start on the hill for the Comets and went four strong innings, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits without surrendering a run.

Jack Strange led the Comets at the dish, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Dean Helvey was also involved in three runs for the Comets, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored on the day.

Naselle (1-0, 1-0 league) hosts Taholah at 4 p.m. Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0