1B/2B State Track roundup: Stephens wins 1B boys long jump, Naselle boys second as a team

In Cheney, three local sides pulled in a heap of podium finishes as the evening wore on Saturday in the final events of the weekend.

Naselle pulled in an individual state title in the 1B boys long jump, where Trenton Stephens flew 21 feet, 3.25 inches to beat the field by nearly a foot and a half. Already with a podium finish to his name in the boys triple jump from previous days, Stephens went on to take fourth in the boys high jump and fifth in the javelin, helping to lead the Comet boys to a second-place finish as a team.

Derek Suomela finished fifth in both the long jump (19 feet, 3.25 inches) and the high jump (6 feet), and was third in the 400 meters (52.83). Josh Chadwick podiumed in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, and Jayden Ding was sixth in the pole vault.

On the girls’ side, Echo Cenci ran the 100-meter dash in 13.61 to finish seventh.

Wrapping up the individual events, Kalama’s Anthony Peonio was sixth in the boys pole vault, while Ilwaco’s Logan Roush took eighth.

Then it was time in Cheney for the last of the relays. In the 2B ranks, the Kalama girls finished a consistent fourth place in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays, with Ilwaco taking seventh in the last of those. Not a group to buck trends, the Chinooks’ boys 4x100 team also finished fourth.

In the 1B ranks, the Naselle 4x400 team went with a similar flow to take fourth.

