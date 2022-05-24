1B/2B State Golf: Kalama's Tabor in 3rd, Wahkiakum's Wiltse-Hiatt in 9th

DEER PARK — After the first day of competition at the 1B/2B state golf tournament a pair of locals find themselves within shouting distance of the top.

On the boys' side Kalama's Todd Tabor sat in third place at the end of the day and just three strokes off the lead. Tabor fired a 75 to start the tournament while Burly Hildreth of Orcas Island set the pace at 72.

In the girls' tournament Emma Worgum of La Conner found herself at the top of the leaderboard after the first day after shooting a round of 75. Wahkiakum's Avrey Wiltse-Hiatt was tied for ninth place with a first round score of 99.

