1B/2B Softball Roundup Naselle lets early lead slip away in loss to Mossyrock

NASELLE — The Comets came out hot on Wednesday but couldn’t keep the offensive flame stoked consistently enough to keep up with Mossyrock softball in a 17-10 league loss.

Naselle took a 4-1 lead in the first inning and looked like it was on the way to a burnout win, but the bats went quiet in the middle innings and the defense proved too porous to contain the Vikings.

Mossyrock’s offense was led by Hailey Brooks who went 4-for-4 with five runs scored, a triple and a double. Brooks’ bat was so potent that Naselle opted to intentionally walk her with the bases loaded in the second inning. That plan didn’t pay off, though, as the Vikings went on to score five runs in the inning.

“We just made too many errors tonight defensively at key moments,” Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said. “We could have gotten out of situations, but we didn’t.”

Brynn Tarbaochia handled the pitching duties for Naselle and struck out 11 batters over seven innings.

Heading into the bottom of the sixth the Comets trailed 13-5 and that’s when their bats once again found a spark. Naselle put up five runs of their own in the frame but couldn’t erase the deficit entirely.

Hailey Lopez registered three hits and two RBIs on the day for Naselle. Mia Watson added a pair of knocks with a triple and two runs scored. Haley Eastham chipped in two hits with two RBIs, one run scored and a double.

The Naselle loss sets up a rematch for the league championship on Monday at Mossyrock.

“We started strong offensively, then fizzled until the sixth inning,” Wirkkala said. “We are hoping to have everyone back and healthy for Monday’s game against Mossyrock and for Districts.”

The district tournament is set to begin on Monday, May 16.

Kalama goes the distance in losses to Stevenson

CARSON — The Chinooks’ softball team took a trip up the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday to tussle with Stevenson in a pair of non-league meetings and went a full seven innings in each contest despite losing them both. The opener went in the favor of Stevenson 7-2 and the hosts took the nightcap 14-6.

“(We) only rostered 10 girls tonight and they played great ball but just fell short on a beautiful warm spring afternoon,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said.

The Chinooks found themselves in an extended battle in the opener, leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. But the Bulldogs put up two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away.

Lahna Moon doubled and scored a run for Kalama while Delaney Rinard and Grace Adams both notched singles. Mac Lamvick scored Kalama’s other run after drawing a walk and scoring on a hit by Tabitha Gish in the fifth.

In the rematch Kalama jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on runs in three more frames, but a five run outburst by Stevenson in the third and seven more in the fifth proved too much for the ‘Nooks to keep up with.

Moon singled and scored two runs for Kalama. Gish notched a double and Addy Day singled while scoring two runs. Delaney Rinard also posted a double and scored a run before exiting the game in the fourth inning after being hit in the ankle by a pitch. Maleah Davis added a pair of base knocks and scored a run for the visitors.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” Coach Rinard said. “From the beginning of the season to now, there has been great improvement.”

Kalama was scheduled to host Rainier, Wash. at 3 p.m. on Thursday but that game was threatened by rain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.