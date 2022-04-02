1B/2B Softball: Naselle loans a player, takes a win at Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — It was a classic win-win situation way out Ocean Beach Highway.

Naselle rolled over Wahkiakum in a 21-8 win in non-league softball action on Friday, but when the Mules only had eight players available the Comets also loaned a player to their hosts in order to fill out the lineup in a proper display of cross county line sportsmanship.

The problem arose when a Wahkiakum player had to leave school unexpectedly around noon. That note on the attendance chart left the Mules shorthanded, but since WIAA rules allow for eight players to take the field the Comets vowed they'd still make the trip east to Cathlamet.

After a brief pregame chat between Wahkiakum coach Garrett Miller and Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala, the neighborly arrangement was made to have a Comet head over to the visiting dugout each inning to play centerfield and bat ninth for the Mules.

“Coach (Wirkkala) got here, we talked about it, and we just made the agreement that instead of playing with eight, we’ll put one of their kids out there," Miller said.

The agreement helped an already green Wahkiakum team avoid the daunting task of playing without a full lineup. But the Comets saw benefits too.

“We have plenty, so we’ll just give them a player every inning,” Wirkkala said of her thought process. “And it gives my girls more playing time.”

Sometimes they switched after an inning. Sometimes they stayed for several innings at a time. In either case, they helped to get the job done.

The odd arrangement ended up creating some memorable moments, like when Naselle’s Avalon Sullivan chased down a ball hit to the gap and made a catch, helping keep two runs for her own team off the board and eliciting cheers from both sides.

Courtney Paul added to the curiosity by driving in a run for the Mules later on in the game.

Aside from the unique setup, the Comets' brigade dominated much of the game.

Naselle took the lead with a three-run first inning, highlighted by an inside the park home run off the bat of Peyton Dalton.

“Our girls were aggressive at the plate, which was nice,” Wirkkala said. “They were aggressive swinging and they like to hit, which I love.”

But the Mules answered with three of their own in the home half of the first. Reigha Niemeyer got things started with a leadoff single and, after a pair of stolen bases, came in to score.

The Comets answered with five runs in the second inning, then took control in the third frame by hitting the seven run limit to take a 15-3 lead.

Paul’s RBI for the Mules came in the fourth and Wahkiakum dropped four runs in the fifth inning to keep the game alive, but a four-run sixth for Naselle ended the game early by run rule.

“It was so nice to get the younger players in and I like to leave a couple of the more experienced players and they’re like coaches on the field basically,” Wirkkala said. “It’s just really nice to have those anchors, those girls that love the game.”

Brynn Tarabochia was perfect at the plate for the Comets, finishing 5-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored to drive the Comet attack. Mia Watson led off for the Comets and had a solid day at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Watson also found herself behind the plate at catcher for the first time after a last minute change from Wirkkala.

“She has never caught in a game or even in a scrimmage at all, she’s my centerfielder,” Wirkkala said. “But she’s just that (kind of) athlete and she’s so strong. She’s the one to praise this game, because she’s going to be sore tomorrow.”

Taroabochia also did the majority of the work for the Comets in the circle, tossing 4 2/3 innings and four hits while striking out seven.

Niemeyer led the Mules from the box, finishing 4-for-4 with two runs scored for Wahkiakum.

After the game, Miller was pleased with the persistent improvement of his youthful (and sparse) roster.

“I think we make a lot of progress with just about every game," Miller said. "We made some plays in the field today, we were able to get some outs and we made some good throws. Our pitchers stayed in the zone for most of the day.”

Naselle (2-0) is off until April 11 when they hit the road for a matchup at Taholah after getting a breather for spring break.

“Honestly, I think a lot of these girls need a little rest, so I don’t even have practice until Thursday, Friday (and) Saturday,” Wirkkala said of Naselle’s plans over the break. “Most of these girls go from volleyball to softball to basketball with no break and an overlap for basketball. I think this break, it’ll make the miss it and they’ll come back fueled and ready to go.”

Wahkiakum (0-2, 0-1 league) is also off until April 11 where they’ll be on the road at Raymond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.