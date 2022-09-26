1B/2B High School Volleyball: Three Rivers Christian takes out Winlock quick in raincheck game

A match that was originally scheduled for the first week of the season finally came to fruition Monday with Three Rivers Christian cashing in the raincheck for a sweep over Winlock. The Eagles took out the Cardinals 25-18, 25-15 and 25-13 in the non-league volleyball affair.

The first attempt to get the match in fell through due to a scheduling error where both schools anticipated being the home team, This time around the hosts from Three Rivers would have drawn a map to the gym for their opponents if they thought it would’ve helped.

Turns out finding their way to the gym in west Longview was about all the success the Cardinals would experience on the night.

After taking the first set by seven points TRC turned up the heat, winning the second set by ten and taking the third set by a dozen points.

Despite their struggles, though, the Cards kept fighting and put the Eagles in an awkward spot. Trailing 10-5 in the third set it took a timeout from TRC coach Amy Yanez to turn things around and get the Eagles back on track for a sweep.

“They saw that the other team was more fired up than they were so they decided to switch their attitudes,” Yanez said.

The Eagles closed the final set out on a 15-7 run, with freshman Keira McGinley holding serve nearly the entire time. McGinley served 17 points in a row including ten aces to knock the Cardinals out of contention. She notched 17 aces in the match.

McGinley wasn’t the only Eagle to catch the attention of anyone paying attention.

“I feel like Eviie stepped up and so did Jailey Carroll,” Coach Yanez said.

Carroll led TRC with seven kills, with Evi Yanez adding four kills.

Three Rivers Christian (3-2, 1-2 league) was set to hit the road for a contest against the Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday.

Winlock (1-4, 1-2 league) had the short trip to Toledo for Round 2 of the Battle of the Cowlitz on Tuesday. Stats for the Cardinals were not made available to The Daily News.