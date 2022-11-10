1B/2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Kalama and Naselle advance to State semifinals

YAKIMA — Kalama had three goals before the season started: be league champs, District champs and place top-four at State.

The Chinooks earned the third and final piece of that puzzle after sweeping Toutle Lake (25-16, 25-12, 25-18) and advancing to the 2B State quarterfinals at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday night.

“All we can do now is move up, and it’s a really, really good feeling,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.

In their third matchup this season, the Chinooks came out on top of the Fighting Ducks yet again, even as Toutle Lake is one of just three teams that have won a single set against Kalama all year.

The Ducks showed flashes of fight, taking multiple leads and playing at Kalama’s level for brief spurts. But it was the Chinooks who, time and time again, showed why they’re the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

Toutle Lake stole the momentum early in the first set, jumping out to a 5-2 lead, but the Chinooks punched back. Kalama reeled off a 17-6 run to take a 19-11 lead of their own en route to a 25-16 win.

In set two, the Ducks got hot again early, holding a 4-3 lead at the start, before the Chinooks ripped off a 12-2 lead to go up 15-7, never looking back in a 25-12 domination.

In the third set, Toutle Lake held tight leads of 12-11 and 18-17, before Kalama used a 5-1 lead to help regain the momentum and close out the match with a 25-18 victory.

Kalama’s offensive arsenal was simply too powerful as the Chinooks had six players register six or more kills in the match.

Irene Martinez led the attack with a team-high 11 kills, while Kendal Collins and Ella Capen each added seven kills. Emily Capen, Alena Ross and Rhegan O’Neil all contributed six kills in the win.

“With as many offensive weapons as we have and a setter who’s versatile and can move the ball around, it honestly makes the difference between a good team and a great team,” coach O’Neil said.

As Kalama’s hitters were detonating spike bombs on every sector of the court, Rhegan O’Neil was the one choreographing it all, tossing behind-the-back assists and dropping long-range floaters for kills on the back line.

O’Neil finished with a game-high 31 assists to go with 10 digs and .750 hitting percentage. Bailey Drabek and Taylor Hoggatt played lockdown defense with seven digs a peice, while Collins added six digs for the Chinooks and Ady Davenport had four.

“Having all our weapons fired at the same time, it catches the other team off-guard,” coach O’Neil said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Toutle Lake, meanwhile, showed spurts of brilliance, but was never able to string together enough defensive stops to keep Kalama in check. Every time the Ducks would make a run, the Chinooks would come back with a haymaker and retake the lead.

“We started super strong, it’s just that you start to hit that dip and it’s hard to get out of it,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “Kalama’s a good team. They’ll take advantage of those things right away.”

Now facing a do-or-die match Friday morning, Ford hopes her relatively inexperienced team will rebound and flush the loss to keep their trophy hopes alive.

“We need to cover our middle dip; that’s the main thing,” Ford said. “Our hitters did really good, it’s just our defense we need to pick up a little.”

No. 9 Toutle Lake was set to face No. 5 Adna in a loser-out match at 8 a.m. Friday. Adna was swept by Colfax in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Kalama was in line to take on No. 4 Colfax in the semifinals at 9:45 a.m., Frirday. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 2 Manson and No. 3 La Conner for the State title on Friday evening.

Naselle sweeps its way to State semis

YAKIMA — Naselle hit Odessa with a fireball Thursday night, sweeping the Tigers (25-19, 25-9, 25-17) to vault to the 1B State semifinals in Yakima.

The fourth-ranked Comets spoiled the 12th-ranked Tigers’ second-straight upset bid in the tournament, fully controlling the match throughout and rarely getting tested until the third set.

In the first set, Naselle took an 11-7 lead and never looked back. In the second set, the Comets used two 11-3 runs to put the Tigers away. In the third set, Naselle recovered from a 5-0 deficit to reel of a 16-8 run and retake the lead for good to seal the victory.

The win had the Comets over the moon.

“It’s amazing,” Naselle coach Bekah Wirkkala said. “I feel like it’s a long time coming for us. These girls have worked so hard to get to where they’re at. This team is really tight and it shows; the chemistry they have on the court.”

Kaylin Shrives and Delaney Kragerud each led the offense with 11 kills a piece, while Shrives added three aces and four digs, and Kragerud chipped in four digs.

Lauren Katyryniuk added five kills and a team-high seven aces to go with five digs. Brynn Tarabochia finished with a team-high nine digs, and Bella Colombo tallied a team-high 29 assists along with seven digs.

Naselle is now guaranteed its first top-four finish at state since the early 2000s, Wirkkala said — and first since moving down to Class 1B. The Comets will play No. 1 Oaksdale in the semifinals Friday at 11:45 p.m. Win or lose Naselle will play again for a trophy at 3:15 p.m.