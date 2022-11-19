 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B/2B Prep Girls Soccer

1B/2B High School Girls Soccer: Kalama’s state title hopes go up in smoke against St. George’s

RENTON — The Chinooks knew they were going to be in for a challenge Friday. Facing off with Saint George’s in the semifinal of the 1B/2B girls soccer state tournament Kalama knew it would need to play its best game in order to keep their hopes of repeating as State champions alive.

And for more than forty minutes at Memorial Stadium the queens from the hill did just that. In the end, though, it was a bunch of Dragons that slayed the Chinooks as St. George’s pulled away late for a 5-1 victory.

The loss was the first in more than two months for Kalama. After dropping their season opener at 2A Woodland the ‘Nooks went on a winning streak that saw them blank each and every opponent on the scoreboard until last week’s 2-1 win over NW Christian (Colbert) in the State quarterfinals.

Kalama soccer Poppe celebrate

Kalama's Lindsey Poppe celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal in the first half of the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinal Friday night in Renton. The goal tied the game at 1-1 but the defending State champions went on to lose 5-1.

And after battling Beavers and Knights and Fighting Ducks and Pirates all along the way, Kalama found out the hard way that Dragons are a different beast entirely. More specifically, the Chinooks learned firsthand that freshman Dragon Carsyn Gildehaus runs faster than gun powder can burn with better footwork than a millipede on rollerskates. Gildehaus scored the first four goals for St. George’s, and had the Chinooks’ defense in scramble mode nearly every time she touched the ball.

“I knew all about her and we talked about it all week until the girls were sick of hearing me talk about her,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “It’s just a phenomenal pace. There’s nothing we could really do. She’s just a game changer.”

After 26 minutes of scoreless soccer Gildehaus struck with aplomb when she spun on her heel from the left corner of the box and fired a left-footed screamer through a crowd of defenders and into the net.

Kalama soccer Poppe header

Kalama's Lindsey Poppe watches the ball sail into the goal after putting a head on a corner kick from Josie Brandenburg in the first half of the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinal, Friday night in Renton. The goal tied the game up at 1-1, but the Chinooks went on to lose 5-1.

The impressive display could have put Kalama on its heels but that’s not how a team with legitimate State title aspirations responds to any challenge. As such, it took less than four minutes for the Chinooks to respond in kind. The equalizer came in the 29th minute when Josie Brandenburg lobbed a bounding corner kick into traffic in front of the goal where Lindsey Poppe was able to battle through the scrum to head the ball home for the score.

Possession time wasn’t too far out of balance on the night, but the difference was that every time the Dragons wound up with the ball it felt as if they were moments away from scoring no matter where they took over.

Still, Kalama managed to find its opportunities. Eighth grader Sienna DiCristina created several looks for herself from 12-15 yards out and put a good foot on the ball each time only to see the Dragons’ goalkeeper Henrietta Osborne come up clutch in the mittens time and time again.

Kalama soccer Hollifield

Kalama's Bridgette Hollifield sends a header toward the St. George's goal during the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinal match Friday night in Renton. The Dragons corralled the shot on their way to a 5-1 win over the defending State champions.

“Our girls played valiant and we had some chances,” Bates said.

In the 43rd minute Gildehaus decided that she’d had enough of playing pattycake and started what would become a barrage of second half goals. Her first score came as she pulled a pack of defenders along with her with a series of jukes before firing away with her left foot to the lower left corner of the net.

Kalama soccer Sienna DiCristina

Kalama's Sienna DiCristina brings the ball under control as she presses toward the St. George's goal during the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinal, Friday night in Renton.

Three minutes later Gildehaus again brought a congress of defenders along for a ride in front of the goal before pulling the jake brake and slamming another left-footed shot back across the grain and into the lower right corner of the goal.

An injury to a St. George’s player, their second on the night, brought the action to a standstill as the stoppage time began. With plenty of time left on the referee’s clicker the Chinooks weren’t out of the contest yet, with a two goal deficit and visions of a miracle dancing in their heads during the break.

But it was not to be.

Kalama soccer Ava Ripp

Kalama's Ava Ripp rears back to send the ball sailing toward the St. George's goal during the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinals Friday night in Renton.

Shortly after play resumed Gildehaus notched her fourth goal of the night and just a few minutes later Margreit Galow joined the Dragons’ party with a shot that narrowly evaded the outstretched arms of a diving Jessica Meyer in goal for the Chinooks.

The success of St. George’s in the second half did not come as a surprise to Bates. He saw the Dragons make critical adjustments that helped the rest of the team match the dazzling performance of their freshman forward.

“I think their passing got a little bit better. They were looking for each other more. They weren’t in a rush to push to (Gildehaus),” Bates said. “You take her out of the match and it’s a different story.”

Kalama soccer Elyse DiCristina

Kalama defender Elyse DiCristina clears the ball out of the backfield during the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinals Friday night in Renton. The Chinooks lost to St. George's 5-1.

The Chinooks are no stranger to playing in the Final Four but it was their first time taking part in the big dance at Renton Memorial Stadium. On a night where temperatures dropped below freezing, players were falling forward and backward all over the pitch with at least one Dragon left injured to the point where they had to be helped off the field in increments.

“It was terrible. You just can’t keep your footing. The girls said it’s just like playing on icy concrete. They were slipping every time they went to plant,” Bates noted. “We’ve never played here. It’s always been at Sumner, which is a lot better.”

Kalama soccer Sophie Given

Kalama's Sophie Given sends the ball into the St. George's half of the field during the 1B/2B girls soccer State semifinals Friday night in Renton.

With the loss Kalama (16-2) was set to be back on the “icy concrete” of Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m., Saturday, to play Highland (17-5) for third place.

