1B/2B High School Football: Toutle Lake loses a nail-biter at North Beach

OCEAN SHORES — The Fighting Ducks were oh-so-close to locking down their first win of the season, Saturday, but wound up a field goal in the hole in a 9-6 loss to North Beach.
A first half pass from Dylan Fraidenburg to Noah Younker went for 70-yards and a touchdown to put Toutle Lake on the board. The pass also gave Younker his first-career touchdown.
A failed point-after try by Toutle Lake combined with a successful attempt by the Hyaks gave North Beach a 7-6 advantage at the half. The score remained the same until late in the fourth quarter when a safety gave the hosts their final advantage.
Coming off a bye week the Ducks were still battling the injury bug in the loss on the road.
“We have had lots of injuries in the past two weeks, so freshmen and sophomores had to step in and play,” said Toutle Lake coach Austen Carrey. “Great effort and performance for freshman running back Dominique Rivera and defensive free safety Austin Webber in his debut.”
People are also reading…
Toutle Lake (0-4, 0-1) will host Chief Leschi next Friday at 7 p.m.