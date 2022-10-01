1B/2B High School Football Roundup: Ilwaco can’t net win against Mountaineers

ILWACO — The Fishermen were able to find a bit of success in the second half, Friday, but it was a drop in the bucket after falling behind 26-0 in a non-league 2B football tilt against Rainier, Wash. Ilwaco managed to put up two touchdowns on the back end but lost 38-14 to the previously winless Mountaineers.

Rainier was led by quarterback Jake Meldrum who threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns while completing 15 of his 24 pass attempts. He also ran in a pair of scores while gaining 89 yards with his feet.

“Their quarterback is excellent,” Ilwaco coach Ron Rood said. “And they’ve got a couple 6-3, 6-4 receivers that we couldn’t cover. That’s what got to us tonight.”

Hunter Howell caught eight passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rainier receiving corps.

Ilwaco managed to hold the Mountaineers scoreless in the third quarter. The Fishermen put points on the board in the quarter two after Kyle Morris connected with Robert Sanders on a pass down to the goal line that set up a rushing score from an anonymous Fisherman.

“Morris plays well in the secondary and he did a pretty good job at quarterback for us, both running and throwing,” Rood said.

In the fourth quarter Ilwaco notched another score on a five yard run by Boston Caron. But the Fishermen also surrendered two scores in the final quarter as they drifted farther from shore.

Rood noted that an outbreak of turnovers were too much for his team to overcome. As a result, the Fishermen are still searching for their first win of the season.

Ilwaco (0-5, 0-3 league) will play at Winlock next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Chinooks get off the schneid against Stevenson

KALAMA — The Chinooks secured the first win of the Mike Phelps coaching era by defeating Stevenson 30-20, Friday, in a Central 2B League South Division football contest.

The Chinooks staked their claim to the victory early and ran out to a 30-0 lead before the Bulldogs remembered to bite back.

“They made a run,” Kalama coach Mike Phelps said with the tone of a man who had just narrowly escaped disappointment.

Part of the problem down the stretch was that Kalama was missing its punter and wound up on the wrong end of the battle for field position.

‘We tried punting. That didn’t work. We tried quick kicking. That didn’t work. So we just started going for it, and that didn’t work very well either,” Phelps said. “We just didn’t play very well in the second half. Penalties on us played a pretty big part.”

Fortunately for the ‘Nooks, a 22-point first half helped to bondo over the flaws that would pop up later on.

Kalama got on the board with a 38-yard double pass from Aiden Brown to Ethan Brightbill who then heaved it down field to Kaden Starihal for a 38-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Brown ran in the next score from 35-yards out, before showing off his arm on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Brightbill with under a minute left in the first half. Brightbill got another chance to throw later in the game, and while it didn’t go for a touchdown it did go for a 32-yard gain.

“We had some more success throwing the ball, specifically down field,” Phelps said. “(Brightbill) is our backup QB and throws a pretty good ball.”

Brown soon ran in another score, this time from four yards out early in the third quarter to give Kalama all the cushion it would need.

“Aiden Brown had a good game,” Phelps noted as a matter of fact.

The Kalama quarterback finished the game with 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 115 yards while completing 14 of 32 passes.

Stevenson started its ill-fated comeback attempt with a touchdown halfway through the third quarter. The Chinooks would allow two more scores before it was all said and done but their defense did enough to fend off the Bulldogs.

“Drew Schlangen had a good game. He ran the ball very hard and played pretty well on defense,” Phelps said. “Defensively Dylan Jones has been a monster for us the last three games.”

Jones finished the game with four solo tackles and five assists for Kalama. Luke Davidson added three solo tackles and three assists in the win while Noah Shaw turned in three solo tackles. Aiden Brown came down with an interception on the final drive to seal the victory.

Next week Kalama (1-3, 1-0 league) will travel to Gritville, USA for a showdown with Onalaska that promises to feature at least some on-field fireworks.

“We don’t get along with each other and we don’t play nicely and that’s not a newsflash to either team,” Phelps said.

Mules can’t get a move on against Adna

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum squandered a late scoring opportunity, Friday, and Adna held on for a 12-7 Central 2B League football win.

Wahkiakum out-gained the Pirates 168 yards to eight but came away with the loss largely due to a pair of untimely penalties and two turnovers.

The Mules had the ball trailing 12-7 with three minutes remaining in the game, first-and-goal from the Pirates two-yard line. A false start penalty backed them up five hash marks and a subsequent holding call took a touchdown off the board. Instead of scoring, In the end, Wahkiakum ended up turning the ball over with an interception.

Zakkary Carlson was the Mules leading rusher. He carried the ball 22 times for 76 yards and had a 85-yard kickoff return touchdown for Wahkiakum’s only points.

Wahkiakum (2-3, 0-2 league) will host Toledo next Friday at 7 p.m.

Comets crack Acorns out of the chute

NASELLE — The Oakville Acorns put up 94 points one week ago and probably rolled into south Pacific County feeling pretty good about themselves. Well, few things can change perceptions quicker than a date with the Naselle Comets. Living up to their nasty reputation as some cruel dudes, the Comets celebrated homecoming with a 54-6 win over Oakville on Friday.

‘We did a nice job defensively of shutting down their pass which has been fairly effective for them the last couple weeks,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said.

The hosts put up 335 total yards of offense in the win, with Jacob Lindstrom picking up 188 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense.

“Obviously our offensive line did a great job blocking and we were able to have our way running the ball,” McNulty said.

Luke Johnson added 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries for the Comets, while Kolten Lindstrom posted 66 yards and two touchdowns on two carries and also recovered a fumble.

That sort of effort allowed the Comets to put up 32 points in the first quarter. Naselle started entering its substitutes to start the second quarter and sill won that frame 8-6.

“We were trying to avoid hitting the running clock too early,” McNulty explained. “Then we put our starters back in towards the end of the second quarter and I think they scored on the first or second play.”

That score put the Comets up 40-0. Oakville was able to crack the nut before halftime with a touchdown pass from Eddie Latush to Ashton Boyd, but that was all the offensive production the Acorns could muster on the night.

“Both of our outside linebackers, Jacob Lindstrom and Jack Strange had interceptions and several tackles, McNulty said. “We were led by Elmer Toftemark. The quarterback was under pressure from Kolten Lindstrom and Caiden Burke from the end spot. “

Naselle put up 14 points in the third quarter to reach their final tally. Jayden Ding helped the Comets out with a 74 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.

Naselle (4-1, 2-0 league) will play at Muckleshoot next Friday at 4 p.m.