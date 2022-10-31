1B/2B High School Cross Country: Toledo’s Marty finishes 2nd at District meet

RAINIER, Wash. — Treyton Marty of Toledo finished in the silver position Saturday at the 1B/2B District IV cross country race at Rainier Middle School, crossing the finish line just two seconds behind the winner.

Jordan Stout, a junior from Adna, set the pace in the boys 5,000 meter race with a time of 17:22.62. Marty, a sophomore runner for the Riverhawks, finished the course in 17:24.67 to qualify for the state championship race to be held later this week.

Three Rivers Christian had two runners finish in the top ten with Walker Poyner and Josiah Montanez finishing neck and neck. Poyner placed 8th with a time of 18:30.40 and Montanez finished in ninth with a time of 18:30.61. Both runners qualified for the State race.

Toledo’s Conner Olmstead and Winlock’s Chase Trodahl finished 14th and 15th with times of 18:49.39 and 18:51.61, respectively, to earn their State berths.

Ilwaco’s Jacob Mathison earned his way to State with a time of 18:58.51 that was good enough for 17th place, and Kael Castle of Kalama punched his ticket to State with a time of 19:04.74 to finish in 21st place. Fellow Chinook Abel Koski will also be running in the State race after finishing in 26th place with a time of 19:19.36.

Ilwaco’s Wyse Mulinix was the fastest local to miss the boys cut, finishing in 19:53.89.

In the girls race Nora Soule of Ilwaco was the top local finisher with a time of 23:41.57 to place ninth. However, that time did not qualify Soule for State.

The winner of the girls race was Joan Wedam of Mossyrock, a freshman who finished the race in 22:03.03.

Toledo’s top placer was Candace Clark who posted a time of 25:53.70 to finish in 16th place. Moriah Josephson of Kalama finished in 20th position with a time of 26:45.46, and Esther Thomas of Ilwaco was the 28th finisher with a time of 28:37.88.

The 1B/2B State cross country meet will be held Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.