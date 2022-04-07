1B/2B Baseball: Naselle blanks Raymond-South Bend run rule win

NASELLE — The Naselle baseball team didn’t let spring break distract them on Thursday, turning in a 12-0 rout of Raymond-South Bend in five innings in a non-league matchup.

“We looked pretty sharp,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said.

However, before the Comets took the field things looked a bit dicey as if the easy going nature of the break from the classroom caught the Comets napping early.

“We didn’t look so sharp in warmups,” Lindstrom said. “As a matter of fact, my assistant coach was like ‘Oh no, spring break got us.’ But they snapped out of it and played well during the game.”

The Comets jumped in front early at the plate. Jacob Lindstrom knocked Joe Strange home on an RBI double to get the Comets on the board, then Lindstrom came around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 2-0.

Naselle broke loose in the second inning, plating eight runs in the frame to go up 10-0 after two. Kolten Lindstrom took his turn knocking Strange in on a double to center after Strange knocked in a run with a single earlier in the inning.

The Comets added another pair of runs in the third to go up 12-0 on RBI singles from Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman.

“It was a good, contributed effort,” Coach Lindstrom said. “We had some sacs here, a sac doing their job hitting the ball to the right side, fielder’s choice type stuff. Just the kind of things that coaches love to see guys do, go out and be tough outs and put it in play and get runs.”

Kolten Lindstrom also got the Comets off to a strong start on the mound, tossing three hitless innings while striking out eight RSB batters while allowing just a single walk.

“He shoved. He threw well today,” Coach Lindstrom said. “The first couple batters he had a little bit too much adrenaline going, but after that he was able to settle down and pound the zone and keep them off balance.”

Dean Helvey took the hill in relief and gave up just two hits in two innings while fanning two.

With Kolten Lindstrom dealing on the mound, Coach Lindstrom had to give his team a reminder that a no hitter typically shouldn’t be mentioned within the dugout while its happening, leading him to believe that a good, old fashioned jinx might have helped RSB notch their two hits on the game.

Naselle (4-1) will hit the road on Monday to take on Taholah at 4 p.m.

