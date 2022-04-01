1B/2B Baseball: Breakthrough sixth inning lifts Wahkiakum over Naselle

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum played catch up for most of Friday’s non-league matchup with Naselle. The Comets slowly built a lead, one run at a time, before the Mules finally burst through with a five-run fifth inning to drop the Comets 5-3.

“These boys have battled back time and time again, oftentimes on the losing side,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said. “It’s nice to get there on the winning side.”

Pitching dominated the game for the early innings. Naselle’s Joe Strange blanked the Mules for five full innings as the Comets slowly but surely built up a 3-0 lead.

Jason Harman scored Naselle’s first run in the top of the second on an error, then Naselle added in the fourth when Craig Ritz scored on a double steal during a first-and-third situation. The first-and-third scenarios were working for the Comets, and they plated another run in the top of the fifth when Clay Bergeson scored on another double steal.

In the other dugout, Tanner Collupy was tossing strikes for the Mules. Collupy kept the Naselle offense quiet enough to remain within striking distance heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.

That’s when the Mules took control.

Dominic Curl put a run on the board on an error to break the scoreless spell, then Moritz Moeller singled to score Henry Bassi. The Mules got the equalizer on an error that scored Grant Wilson and loaded the bases for Zakk Carlson.

Kolten Lindstrom relieved Strange to pitch to Carlson, but the new arm didn’t intimidate the Mules’ leadoff hitter. Carlson roped a line drive down the left field line for a two-run double to give the Mules their first lead of the game.

“Zakk got us going offensively with the RBIs there at the end,” Radcliffe said.

With the momentum firmly cemented in the Wahkiakum dugout, Collupy retired the first two batters before Bassi came on in relief for the final batter due to Collupy’s pitch count.

“The only reason I pulled him was for pitch count, otherwise he would have had a complete game,” Radcliffe said. “(He) just kept digging deep and battling.”

Collupy allowed just five hits in 6 2/3 innings of work while striking out eight Comets at the dish and allowing just a single earned run.

“(I was) just trusting my team and doing what we do,” Collupy said.

Bassi closed the door on the Comets to complete the late comeback by the Mules and send them to spring break riding high off back-to-back wins while handing the Comets their first loss of the season.

“We’re a young team, but it almost feels like we’re turning the corner,” Radcliffe said. “But we’re not going to let up at all and we’re not going to get stuck in that mentality of ‘OK, we’re better than anybody else.’”

Strange gave up just six hits in his time on the mound, but five earned runs in the fifth brought his gem to a screeching halt.

“He worked with his fastball and got ahead of guys and then expanded the zone,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. “We did a pretty good job on defense until the tail end there. You put up three errors in one inning and it’s going to be trouble.”

Carlson had the best day of anyone in the box, finishing 2-for-3 with his two go-ahead RBIs. Collupy’s at bats didn’t result in any runs to help his cause, but he gave it his best effort, finishing 3-for-3.

Jack Strange, Jacob Lindstrom and Kolten Lindstrom all finished 1-for-4 for the Comets on a night where most of their hard hit balls found a way into a Wahkiakum mitt.

“We had a couple spots there where we hit the ball really well with runners on…We hit the ball when we needed to, it just didn’t go where we needed it to,” Coach Lindstrom said.

Radcliffe mentioned Wahkiakum’s inexperience at multiple points — two eighth graders saw time on the diamond Friday — but was impressed with the way they battled through the early adversity against Joe Strange on the mound.

“I’m speechless almost. Especially with how young we are,” Radcliffe said. “It’s easy for them to overlook the bad things, the errors and stuff like that and get on themselves. But it’s just a matter of looking toward our leadership.”

Wahkiakum (2-6, 1-3 league) is off for spring break and will retake the diamond for an important Central 2B League doubleheader against Napavine.

“We’re just really going to rest arms for us…just getting them some much needed rest,” Radcliffe said of the plan over the break. “Then we’ll just pick it up again at the end of the week and get back on the field, back in the cages.”

Naselle (3-1) has a shorter break as they are scheduled to take the field against Raymond-South Bend at 4 p.m., Thursday, at home.

