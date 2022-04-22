 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B/1A Girls Tennis

1B/1A Girls Tennis: Three Rivers picks up wins over Castle Rock JV

Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls warm their fuzzy sides in the sun during a high school tennis match at a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

The Three Rivers Christian girls tennis team hosted Castle Rock’s JV team for a non-league matchup at Mark Morris on Friday picked up three wins overall on the match.

TRC’s Jenna Davis downed Castle Rock’s Halle Hill in a singles matchup, taking the win in three sets, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

TRC’s Crystal Pan also picked up a singles win for the Eagles with a two set, 6-2, 6-2, win over the Rockets’ Jessica Aylesworth.

Castle Rock’s Sydney Morgan took down TRC’s Paige Coffman in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Pan and Brynn Stephens then paired for a doubles match together, playing an eight game pro set, and won 8-5.

