1A State Softball: Kessler tosses no-no, Rockets roll over Royal in State opener

RICHLAND — The Castle Rock softball team visualized their success in a Richland hotel room on Thursday night. The Rockets bonded, talked about their goals, then came together for a nearly flawless performance in a 10-0 rout of Royal in the opening round of the 1A State Tournament on Friday.

“We talked last night (about) having minimal errors, we had one, and we’ve got to have 10 hits at least,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said of their pregame talks. “The pitching and catching has been solid, but we’ve got to do that and we did.”

The Rockets missed their hit goal by just one, but “solid” pitching would only serve as an understatement after Friday’s opener. Payton Kessler has shined in the circle all year for the Rockets, and her stellar season culminated in a no-hitter — her third of the season — allowing just two baserunners via walk and an error.

“She’s just outstanding,” Strode said. “We talked last night about what her job was going to be and she said ‘I’ve just got to be the workhorse…I’ve got to stay focused and I’ve just got to keep coming.’ She has a great attitude, she doesn’t quit, and she’s going to keep coming at you.”

Kessler came at the Knights with her best stuff, striking out nine batters at the plate in six innings in the circle.

“It feels really good,” Kessler said. “We didn’t want to go home, we want to stay another night.”

The No. 8 Rockets were also strong at the plate against the ninth-seeded Knights, relying on the heart of their lineup to produce the bulk of the runs.

Jenna Lee, fresh off being named the 1A TriCo MVP, helped spark the Rockets with an RBI single in a three-run opening frame to start the Rockets on the right foot.

“We started out hot,” Kessler said. “It’s nice starting out on top, not coming from behind. We just want to keep doing that.”

But it was Raychel Squibb that helped the Rockets pull away further in the fifth with a three-run homer over the wall in left-center to double the lead to 6-0.

“It felt so good,” Squibb said. “I’ve never been to State before, so being able to hit a home run during State was really, really awesome.”

Squibb stayed hot at the dish and when she got her chance to hit again in the sixth after the Rockets already plated three more, Squibb knocked an opposite-way single to score the 10th run and give the Rockets a run-rule, walk-off win.

Squibb accredited her strong day and the Rockets’ solid hitting on the positive mentality the Rockets have brought with them.

“Honestly just the good vibes in the dugout with my team and doing a lot of team bonding last night,” Squibb said. “Getting together was super helpful for us in being a team and it made everyone feel good.”

Squibb finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk to lead the Rockets at the plate. Lee was a perfect 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, highlighted by an RBI triple to help the Rockets close the game in the sixth.

“We moved the ball and we moved the runners,” Strode said. “We had a few innings there that we stopped a little bit, but then we’re just a team that keeps coming back, that keeps battling.”

With Kessler dealing in the circle and Lee and Squibb raking at the plate from the third and fourth spots in the lineup, Strode can breathe easier knowing his leaders are stepping up to lead the Rockets on the biggest stage.

“When we rotate around we know we can get base hits, we know we can get runs.” He said. “As a coach it makes you feel pretty comfortable.”

The Rockets’ win was rewarded with a showdown with No. 1 seed Eatonville in the quarterfinals in a non-elimination game at 2:30 on Friday.

