1A State Softball: Castle Rock eliminated in loss to Mt. Baker

RICHLAND — The Castle Rock softball team’s run at the 1A State Tournament came to an end at the hands of Mt. Baker on Saturday. The Rockets had a 4-1 lead early, but watched it slip away in the late innings, ultimately falling 8-5 to cap their season.

The Rockets didn’t show any signs of fatigue early after playing a full slate of three games on Friday including a 10-inning marathon in a loss to top-seeded Eatonville.

“It was tough yesterday to do what we had to do and to come back and win and to come back and play another one,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “I felt they played well, (Mt. Baker) just hit some hits and came up on top.”

The Rockets traded runs with the Mountaineers in the first inning, but jumped on top in the third with a three spot at the plate featuring RBI doubles from Rhiannon Sibbett and Payton Kessler followed by a run-scoring single from Payton Ricketts.

Mt. Baker responded with a two-run homer from Grace Zenderi in the bottom half of the third to cut the Rockets’ lead to 4-3. The power swing wasn’t the last for the Mountaineers as Ashlynn Cloninger tied the game with a solo shot in the fifth before Kaitlyn Rosenburg bombed another over the wall in left for a two-run dinger to give Mt. Baker a 6-4 lead.

Hailey Wastradowski singled in Grace Sibbett, who tripled to lead off the sixth to get one back, but the Mountaineers added another pair of insurance runs in the sixth to take an 8-5 lead before blanking the Rockets in the final frame.

Kessler tossed the complete game for the Rockets, surrendering 8 runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and two walks in the final game of the Castle Rock ace’s career wearing Rocket red.

Rhiannon Sibbett finished 4-for-4 with an RBI and completed the first three legs of the cycle with two singles, a double and a triple on the game to lead the Rockets at the plate.

The Rockets had their eyes on the top prize entering the State tournament, but after two years of pandemic-plagued seasons and a third filled with some of the worst softball weather you could conjure up, the Rockets are viewing this year as a complete success.

“It’s just been a great, emotional season to be honest,” Strode said. “These seniors are the first group that I’ve had at Castle Rock for four years and (it’s) just (great) to have their work ethic that they have.”

Kessler Jenna Lee have been two stalwarts for the Rockets. The pitcher-catcher duo seemed to impress their skipper with each performance. Kessler was voted first team all-league pitcher in the 1A TriCo league and Lee was named the league’s MVP.

Both will be missed as they head to the next level, with Kessler heading to Ellensburg to play at Central Washington University and Lee heading north for Centralia Community College.

Both of the seniors reflected on their time playing at Castle Rock and they both agreed that the team’s close-knit bond was a major key to their successes.

“This group of seniors, seven of us, we’ve played together since 10U, so long,” Kessler said. “Now that it’s over you look back and you think ‘I’ve been playing with them forever, I’m not going to play with them again,’ but that’s definitely how we got here, just that bond.”

They hope they’ve left a lasting mark on a program that has grown accustomed to success on the dirt diamond.

“I think what we’ve accomplished is huge,” Lee said. “We’re from a small town, not a huge school, not a lot of kids at the school and we got very lucky with the group of girls that have been playing together for a really long time. I hope that a lot of them continue to play and continue to make our program really good because we’ve always had a solid program.”

Kessler hopes the underclassmen learned a thing or two from watching this crew play together as teammates.

“I hope they just understand that our ability to work together is how we got here and just working as a team, you’ll get a lot farther,” Kessler said. “I hope they can take that and keep using it for the next couple years.”

Strode too hopes that the younger players watched with a close eye on the trials and tribulations of making it this far in the state tournament.

“I think the younger players are going to really take from them that this is what it takes to get here,” Strode said. “The seniors have really impressed on them all year long that you’ve got to pay well, you’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to play every inning and you’ve got to play every out.”

Lee and Kessler aren’t the only Rockets that are moving forward to play at the next level as Raychel Squibb plans to stay close to home and attend LCC while Rhiannon Sibbett heads across the country to Palm Springs, Fla. for her college ball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.