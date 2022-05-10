1A Softball: Lee goes wild at the plate, Castle Rock sweeps Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock softball team kept rolling league play, sweeping Seton Catholic in a doubleheader, 10-0 in six innings and a 13-5 in seven.

Jenna Lee led the way offensively, hitting for the cycle in reverse order in Game 1 with a three-run home run in the bottom of first inning, a triple in the second, a double in the fourth, and a single in the fifth. She went on to knock four singles in the day’s second game to finish a perfect 8-for-8 over the course of the afternoon, scoring six runs in the process.

“She truly crushed the ball tonight,” CR coach Ron Strode said.

When she wasn’t crushing the ball at the plate, Lee was donning the tools of ignorance and crouching behind it to catch yet another gem by Payton Kessler. The CWU commit gave up just two hits in a six-inning shutout in Game 1, striking out 13 batters — at least two in every inning except the seventh.

Kessler went on to toss the first three innings of Game 2 as well — striking out six more Cougars in the process — before handing the ball to Raychel Squibb.

Against Squibb, Seton Catholic came back to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth and two the lead with two more runs in the fifth, but then the Castle Rock offense roared back with authority. Five runs came home in the bottom of the fifth to give the Rockets the lead right back, and five more in the sixth put things well out of reach.

Rhiannon Sibbett put together a pair of three-hit games at the top of the Castle Rock lineup. As a team, the Rockets combined for 32 hits in the afternoon’s 13 innings.

Castle Rock will hit the road Thursday, taking on La Center in another 1A TriCo showdown.

