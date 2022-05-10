1A Softball: Kessler tosses no-hitter, Castle Rock beats King’s Way

VANCOUVER — Payton Kessler just keeps dealing from the circle for the Castle Rock Softball team. Kessler was on her game again on Monday, shutting down King’s Way Christian with a no-hitter in a 5-3 win for the Rockets in 1A TriCo play.

Kessler was perfect through six innings, racking up nine strikeouts while retiring the side in order each time the Knights came to the plate. It wasn’t until the home half of the seventh inning that King’s Way managed to score, taking advantage of multiple errors to reach base and then round them before Kessler finally closed the door.

This no-hitter is the second Kessler’s been part of this season, tossing the first six innings of a combined perfect game against Woodland earlier this season.

Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said the connection between Kessler and her catcher Jenna Lee has been a driving factor in her dominant performances.

“They’re learning to use the whole plate,” Strode said. “That’s one of the things that’s really special that’s coming along with those two. There’s a lot of confidence between those two and then there’s a lot of support behind them.”

The Castle Rock defense has been stout behind Kessler for much of the year, but even after wavering in the latter innings on Monday, Strode thinks it’s only helping them get better.

“I think it’s building up a lot of confidence that they can make a few errors and at the same time come back and it’s kind of toughened them up a little bit,” he said.

Kessler and Lee also helped the Rockets take the lead early, both singling and later coming home to score in the first inning to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead. Rhiannon Sibbett scored another run for the Rockets in the third and one more in the seventh while Lee also rounded the bags for a run in the fifth to put them on top 5-0.

Kessler and Raychel Squibb both went 3-for-4 from the box to help lead the Rockets at the plate.

Castle Rock (13-2, 8-0 league) still has a stranglehold on the top spot in the 1A TriCo League and will look to keep their unbeaten league record intact against Seton Catholic at home at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

