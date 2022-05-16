1A Softball: Kessler, Castle Rock roll over Seton Catholic in regular season finale

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock softball team has been unbeatable in 1A TriCo play this season and they just aced their final test with a 16-0 win over Seton Catholic to finish the season 12-0 in league.

As they have all season, the Rockets turned to Payton Kessler in the circle and she gave a performance that would turn heads for any other pitcher in the league, but has become commonplace for the Rockets’ ace.

“She was strong today too, she was really bringing the heat today,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “She was popping the glove pretty darn good. She was really on her game.”

Kessler tossed all six innings for a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits from the Cougars. Kessler painted the corners with catcher Jenna Lee framing up strikes and of the 18 outs the Rockets collected on Monday, 14 were Kessler Ks.

The rest of the Rockets looked just as sharp at the plate, slowly building up a 7-0 lead before finally putting together a breakout inning with nine runs in the sixth to bring the mercy rule into play.

Rhiannon Sibbett got the Rockets started from the leadoff spot, scoring four times in a 3-for-3 day with a triple in the sixth inning. Lindsey Logan was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate with two runs scored. Raychel Squibb reached base every time she got to the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Castle Rock (17-2, 12-0 league) takes their unbeaten record to the District Tournament as the No. 1 seed from the 1A TriCo League, and the nearly perfect finish to the season has them ready and raring for their opener against Elma at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

“Going into Districts, we have just a lot of confidence and know that we can hit and know that we can move runners,” Strode said.

Strode has made a point of focusing on building his team’s confidence this season, and it’s safe to say the Rockets have plenty of it rolling into the tourney. But the last time the Rockets got the chance to play in a full postseason before the pandemic, they made it all the way to the State title game before placing second. With the success they’ve had this season, the Rockets are hoping to repeat the run that 2019 team made.

But this time the Rockets want to win the last game.

To do so, Strode has his team ready to fight for every 60 feet segment they can, utilizing small ball and making opposing teams pay for their errors.

“(We’ve been) working on more of using all of our bunt situations…we’re going into stretching everything,” Strode said. “We’re going to mix it up a bit, but not a lot.”

And when it comes to the circle, expect more of the same from the Rocekts: Kessler dotting the corners and sitting down batters in a hurry.

