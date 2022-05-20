1A District Softball: Castle Rock starts hot, drops Elma in opener

[Editor's note: Castle Rock's second round matchup against Hoquiam was still in progress at print deadline. For coverage of that game, go to tdn.com/preps]

CENTRALIA — Castle Rock has its eyes on a lengthy stay in the postseason this year, and its road to a title started off nearly without a hitch in an 11-1 win over Elma in five innings to kick off the 1A District IV Softball Tournament Friday.

Payton Kessler has been a stalwart on the rubber for the Rockets, and she led the charge in the circle and the box early in the Rockets’ win. Kessler started with a perfect three innings in the circle, striking out eight of nine batter’s faced with the only non-strikeout coming on a diving catch from catcher Jenna Lee on a soft popup.

Kessler also provided the spark at the plate, catching a pitch up at her eyes and launching it over the wall for a solo home run in the bottom of the first to kick off a four-run inning for the Rockets.

“All season we’ve been feeling confident,” Castle Rock coach Ron Strode said. “We’re hitting one through nine… we’re hitting slow pitchers, fast pitchers, we’re just hitting and we just feel confident and dominant.”

Kessler’s perfect start was upended when Elma put its first runner on base on a bunt single to start the fourth. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner over, an error on a deep fly to left allowed the Eagles to score their lone run of the game.

“We’ve got to figure out our bunting (defense) definitely,” Kessler said. “We’re working on it and it’s definitely better. That’s one thing going forward that we need to get down and I think we will.”

At the plate the Rockets just kept hitting. Their entire lineup was dangerous all game, adding two runs in the second before Rhiannon Sibbett blasted a three-run shot over the wall in the third to give the Rockets a 9-0 advantage.

The Rockets finished off the mercy rule win by scoring a pair of runs on an error in the bottom of the fifth to push the lead to 11-1.

Kessler finished the game allowing just one hit on the bunt and struck out 11 Elma batters without surrendering a walk.

“We felt good out there,” she said. “That was a great way to start. Everybody is hitting.”

At the plate Kessler finished 2-for-3 with her solo homer knocking in a run. Sibbett finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs on her bomb.

After the tournament was delayed two days do to field conditions at Fort Borst Park, it would have been easy for the Rockets to come out slow to a sluggish start, but they were ready to go from the start with Strode reminding them to stay sharp while they were waiting for the weather to break.

“We practiced Wednesday and Thursday strictly on hitting in the cage because of the weather and stuff, but we talked a lot about the mental part of the game,” Strode said. “Staying focused, staying confident in the game.”

The Rockets turned around for a winner-to-State matchup at 4 p.m. on Friday against Hoquiam, but the Rockets had already laid the groundwork for their playoff run with the opener.

“We’ve just got to keep mixing up the hitting one through nine,” Strode said. “We’ve got to keep Kessler focused on what she’s supposed to be doing on the mound.”

And opponents can expect a heavy dose of Kessler. The Rockets have pitched her all year, and Strode has no intentions of changing a working formula.

“I don’t plan on making any changes…I’m going to ride with Kessler today in the second game,” he said. “She just is mentally tough…as far as I’m concerned, no one’s going back on that mound unless I absolutely have to.”

Kessler has shown thus far that she’s up to the challenge, and she was excited to see how the entire team responded in the playoff opener in hopes of returning to the State title game after reaching it during the last State Tournament in 2019.

“Definitely just building confidence,” she said. “We have a lot of young players and they don’t know what it’s like to keep going, we haven’t had a season for them.”

