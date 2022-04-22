1A Soccer: Big second half lifts Ilwaco over Eatonville

EATONVILLE — The Ilwaco boys soccer team went from the edge of the ocean to the base of the mountains in Eatonville on Friday and a three-goal second half gave the Fishermen a 4-2 win over the Cruisers in a 1A Evergreen matchup.

Beckett Turner was on the mark and found the net three separate times for a hat trick in the Ilwaco win. Joey Fitzgerald found Turner with a pass in the 34th minute and Turner converted the goal for the only score of the first half.

Turner picked up where he left off in the second half, converting a goal just three minutes in to put the Fishermen up 2-0, then Turner completed the hat trick with a goal in the 51st minute, assisted by Chance Bair.

Jaden Turner turned in Ilwaco’s fourth score in the 57th minute to give the Fishermen a healthy 4-0 advantage.

The Cruisers scored twice in the final 20 minutes after the Fishermen already had the game in the bag.

Sam Glenn started in goal and made eight saves without surrendering a goal. Deacon Stoddard replaced Glenn in the 59th minute and finished with five saves of his own.

Ilwaco (5-7, 4-4 league) will get back to league play at home against Elma at 6 p.m. Monday.

