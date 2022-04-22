 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1A Soccer

1A Soccer: Big second half lifts Ilwaco over Eatonville

  • 0
Soccer stock

A soccer ball waits for its chance to hit the pitch during a game at an area high school.

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

EATONVILLE — The Ilwaco boys soccer team went from the edge of the ocean to the base of the mountains in Eatonville on Friday and a three-goal second half gave the Fishermen a 4-2 win over the Cruisers in a 1A Evergreen matchup.

Beckett Turner was on the mark and found the net three separate times for a hat trick in the Ilwaco win. Joey Fitzgerald found Turner with a pass in the 34th minute and Turner converted the goal for the only score of the first half.

Turner picked up where he left off in the second half, converting a goal just three minutes in to put the Fishermen up 2-0, then Turner completed the hat trick with a goal in the 51st minute, assisted by Chance Bair.

Jaden Turner turned in Ilwaco’s fourth score in the 57th minute to give the Fishermen a healthy 4-0 advantage.

The Cruisers scored twice in the final 20 minutes after the Fishermen already had the game in the bag.

Sam Glenn started in goal and made eight saves without surrendering a goal. Deacon Stoddard replaced Glenn in the 59th minute and finished with five saves of his own.

People are also reading…

Ilwaco (5-7, 4-4 league) will get back to league play at home against Elma at 6 p.m. Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News