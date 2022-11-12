1A High School Volleyball: Castle Rock vying for State trophy after Day 1 battles

YAKIMA — Castle Rock is still in contention for a trophy after going 1-1 in the opening day of the 1A State volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Friday.

It was a noteworthy effort after the Comets graduated six solid seniors from last season’s State team that entered that tournament seeded third before finishing one game short of a trophy.

“We weren’t sure what we were even going to look like,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “To even make it here was exceptional. That was their goal: to make it here.”

Castle Rock opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a tight, five-set victory (22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11) over No. 10 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.

“The first match was good, it was really competitive,” Bayes said. “It wasn’t our strongest match we’ve ever played, but when it came down to it, we were able to put the ball where we needed to, to finish the game.

Paige Kessler led the Comets’ attack with a team-high 20 kills, while Kinsey Bayes added 15 as Castle Rock kept the pressure on the Eagles’ defense.

That set up the evening matchup with No. 2 Annie Wright, which began nearly two hours after its scheduled time of 6:45 p.m. due to previous court delays. The Gators entered the match coming off a straight-set thumping of No. 15 Montesano.

The Rockets kept within striking distance throughout the first set, but couldn’t close out before taking a 25-19 loss. The Gators came out hot in the second set, using punishing spikes and lockdown defense to keep the Rockets grounded, winning 25-14 to go up 2-0 in the match.

“We were competitive the first set,” Bayes said. “After a tough five-sets and [Annie Wright] had an easy three-set the game before, by the end, we were struggling a little bit to put the ball down. But that’s OK. I’m really proud of my squad.”

The third set was more of the same for the Rockets, who struggled to slow Annie Wright’s attack, as the Gators reeled off a 16-4 run to start the set before coasting to a 25-13 victory.

Kessler again led the Comets’ offense, in the nightcap with five kills, and added nine digs on defense. Kynsi Bayes, Samantha Farland and Brooke Alblinger each tallied two kills a piece.

Defensively, Laynee Logan contributed a team-high 13 digs, while Farland added 12. Kessler had nine digs and Paige Ogen pitched in seven.

The Rockets went to bed knowing they'd face No. 14 Eastside Prep at 11 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out match in the consolation bracket. The Eagles upset No. 4 La Center in five sets in the opening round before getting swept by No. 6 Cascade Christian in the quarterfinals on Friday.

“We’ve been scouting all the teams here,” Bayes said. “We know [Eastside Prep’s] strengths and we know La Center’s strengths, so we’ll be able to capitalize on some of those things. We’re going to come out and give it the best shot we can.”