1A High School Volleyball: Castle Rock takes La Center to the limit in District title match

VANCOUVER — Castle Rock hit the floor ready to put forth an inspired effort in the 1A District IV championship game against La Center. The Wildcats won the TriCo league title without losing a set, including two sweeping wins over the Rockets.

Saturday, the Rockets went the distance with La Center in the title tilt, including extra points in the third set, before losing in five frames by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 23-25, 12-15.

“The moment we stepped on the floor at King’s Way for the championship match against La Center, we knew that our level of play needed to push us to our limits and I believe we did just that,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “We had moments of brilliance, and we were able to execute our offense the way we have always known we were capable of.”

Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes each posted 14 kills, and Samantha Farland handed out 28 assists while notching six kills to lead the offense in the championship game.

“I would like to praise the play of Samantha Farland, Paige Kessler, and Kynsi Bayes as they carried our offense throughout the night,” coach Bayes said.

Farland added four blocks and a dozen digs on defense. Bayes posted 15 digs and five blocks and Kessler turned up 15 digs. Layne Logan contributed a dozen digs for the Rockets as they tried to fend off the Wildcats.

“We came together as a solid unit and played our hearts out and left everything we had on the court,” coach Bayes said. “Tonight’s match was an excellent launching point for where we need to be when entering the state tournament next Friday.”

Castle Rock was awarded the No. 7 seed to the state tournament and will play No 10 Lakeside at the Yakima SunDome.