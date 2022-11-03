1A High School Volleyball: Castle Rock knocks off undefeated Hoquiam to reach District title match

MONTESANO — Castle Rock did what no other team has been able to do on Wednesday when it defeated Hoquiam in order to earn a spot in the 1A District IV volleyball championship game and clinch a berth to the state tournament.

Not a bad two-for-one deal if you can manage it.

In fact, the Rockets won two games on Wednesday. First they swept Elma 25-9, 25-14, 25-13, and then they took out those previously unblemished Grizzlies by scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-17.

“Knowing Hoquiam was undefeated throughout the season, we had to step up and play our best volleyball yet,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “We came out explosive and dominated all areas of the court. We executed the offense very well and were able to continue to find the holes in their defense.”

Castle Rock’s assault on their district tournament foes began with its defensive efforts. In the semifinal contest against Hoquiam it was Kynsi Bayes who kept the ball off the floor most often as she posted 14 digs to go with seven kills, five blocks and a dozen service points. Samantha Farland added nine digs, 23 kills and 23 assists.

“I am so proud of how my team kept their composure, continued to communicate, and worked as one single unit the entire night,” coach Bayes said. “Our leadership on the court was impressive and the bench displayed consistent enthusiasm and team spirit.”

Bailey Sibbet added eight digs and managed 14 service points for the Rockets against the Grizzlies, while Paige Kessler turned up seven digs with five blocks and 10 kills.

“This was a huge win for us, as it places us in the championship game on Saturday,” coach Bayes noted. “Handing Hoquiam their first loss of the season is something I knew we were capable of. We now look forward to taking that momentum into our match on Saturday.”

In the first match of the day the Rockets made quick work of Elma.

Samantha Farland led the way with 19 assists and six kills, while Kynsi Bayes posted 22 service points to go with eight digs and seven kills.

“We came out for our first match versus Elma on fire with a will to win,” coach Bayes said.

Paige Kessler added eight kills and five blocks to the winning tally, and Brooke Alblinger posted five blocks and seven service points.

Castle Rock will now get an opportunity to rematch against La Center for the District title on Saturday at 3 p.m. at King’s Way Christian.

The Rockets (16-3) lost twice to La Center in league play, including a sweep in the final match of the regular season. Win or lose, Castle Rock will be at the 1A state tournament in Yakima on Nov. 10-11.