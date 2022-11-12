1A High School Volleyball: Castle Rock claims first State trophy since 2018

YAKIMA — Second in league, second in districts and first among equals when it mattered the most.

Castle Rock rebounded from a State quarterfinal loss and clinched its first State trophy — since placing fifth in 2018 — with a sixth–place finish at the 1A State volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Saturday.

“Going to State, you get here and you put your heart and soul into every single play,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “To come out with a trophy is like icing on the cake. It’s emotional.”

Castle Rock opened the tournament with a five-set victory (22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11) over No. 10 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in the first round on Friday night.

Paige Kessler led the attack with 20 kills and 12 digs, Kynsi Bayes added 15 kills and 13 digs, Samantha Farland dished out 34 assists, Laynee Logan tallied 18 digs and Paige Ogden had 13 digs.

That put the Rockets in the quarterfinal round with No. 2 Annie Wright later that night. The Gators swept the Rockets 25-19, 25-14, 25-13, putting Castle Rock into the loser-out consolation bracket Saturday morning.

Kessler again led the Rockets’ offense with five kills, and added nine digs on defense. Bayes, Farland and Brooke Alblinger each had two kills a piece.

The Rockets then faced No. 14 Eastside Prep, which had upset TriCo and District champion La Center in five sets in the opening round. Castle Rock won the match in five sets (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13) to clinch its first State trophy in four years.

Kynsi Bayes smashed a team–high 20 kills to go with 16 digs. Farland had 32 assists, 19 digs, and four kills. Paige Kessler had 13 digs, 10 kills, and five stuff-blocks. Laynee Logan had 15 digs, and Paige Ogden had nine digs.

That set up a showdown with No. 9 Nooksack Valley for fifth and sixth place Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers swept College Place in the first round, fell 3-1 to top-ranked Chelan in the quarterfinals, then edged Freeman in five sets to reach the trophy match with Castle Rock.

Castle Rock never led in in match points, dropping the first set, 25-21, before recovering for a 25-23 win in the second and finally losing momentum in the third, taking a 25-16 loss. Nooksack Valley came out hot in the fourth set and put the Rockets away, 25-9.

“We’re a great hitting team, but [Nooksack Valley] had a really great block tonight,” Bayes said. “We don’t see very good blocking teams in our area, so it’s hard to adjust.”

Kessler led the offense with a team-high 13 kills to go with nine digs. Kynsi Bayes added eight kills and 15 digs, Farland dropped 23 assists and 15 digs, and Bailey Sibbett had eight digs.

Despite not ending the year with a win, the season, overall, was a victory in the Rockets’ eyes.

“They’re amazing kids, they work hard, they put, literally, every ounce of effort into every single match,” Bayes said. “We just didn’t go out in two [games]; we went out in four.”

Bayes credited the team’s bond and knack for making changes on the fly for their success this season. All of that was despite having just two seniors in Paige Kessler and Samantha Farland, who both played their final match for the Rockets in Yakima.

When Bayes looks back on this team and group of kids, the one thing she’ll remember about them is their never-give-up attitude.

“They had to fight every point, every play, every match,” Bayes said. “They have the mentality that we can do it, and they don’t get down on themselves. Extremely proud of where we came this year and where we’re leaving.”