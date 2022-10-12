1A High School Girls Soccer: Johnson's goal not enough for Castle Rock in loss to King’s Way

CASTLE ROCK — King’s Way had too much juice for the Rockets to keep up, Tuesday, as Castle Rock dropped the 1A TriCo League girls soccer match by a score of 4-1.

The visitors were on the offensive most of the night with 21 shots winding up on frame. Castle Rock goalkeeper Jeaquel Cole posted 17 saves in the loss.

The Rockets picked up their only goal of the game when Casie Kleine set up Sara Johnson for a score.

“Casie Kleine played outstanding,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said.

Castle Rock (4-6-1, 2-5-1) will play at Seton Catholic on Thursday.