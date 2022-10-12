 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1A Prep Girls Soccer

1A High School Girls Soccer: Johnson's goal not enough for Castle Rock in loss to King’s Way

  • 0
Soccer Stock Referee

A sideline judge holds up a possession flag during a local soccer match.

 Jordan Nailon

CASTLE ROCK — King’s Way had too much juice for the Rockets to keep up, Tuesday, as Castle Rock dropped the 1A TriCo League girls soccer match by a score of 4-1.

The visitors were on the offensive most of the night with 21 shots winding up on frame. Castle Rock goalkeeper Jeaquel Cole posted 17 saves in the loss.

The Rockets picked up their only goal of the game when Casie Kleine set up Sara Johnson for a score.

“Casie Kleine played outstanding,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said.

Castle Rock (4-6-1, 2-5-1) will play at Seton Catholic on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Winlock, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, Naselle, Rainier and Clatskanie.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News