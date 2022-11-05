1A High School Football: Castle Rock rush not enough to overcome Eatonville

In a late switch, the Castle Rock and Eatonville district crossover football game was moved to Kelso on Friday The reason is that the Rockets’ field looked more like a pool than a football field.

In what looked less like a Football game and more like a track meet that switch from soggy natural grass to artificial turf played right into the hands of the Cruisers as they ran past the hosts from Castle Rock 24-18. The two teams combined for 500 yards on the ground at Schroeder Field.

Even then, few expected the Rockets to take the top ten ranked Cruisers down to the wire.

“Words can’t describe how proud myself and the coaching staff is,” said CR coach Aaron Gehring stated. “Coming down here, we knew we were down four starters, and big two-way players. The guys responded and were fired up on every single play.”

Even though they were down some key players, the Rockets looked much like the cohesive unit that had been playing together through an entire season. They methodically ran the ball behind a strong offensive line to put themselves within striking distance of a win at the final horn.

“Every single play, our offensive play owned the line of scrimmage,” Gehring continued. “We were marching down the field and eating the clock, our guys did everything we asked of them on the offensive side of the ball."

After the game was held scoreless in the first quarter, the scoring went back and forth, with the scores matching the rain and coming down in buckets in the second quarter. Quarterback Stephen Ibsen finished off two drives by Castle Rock by rushing it into the end zone himself.

That effort still wasn’t enough though, as the Cruisers took a 17-12 lead into halftime.

"Our defense gave up the two big plays, right out of the gate. That changed the momentum, but even with that we had an opportunity," Gehring said.

After the intermission the Rockets once again wound up on the wrong end of a big play.

Castle Rock drove down the field in the third quarter and looked primed to score before fumbling into and out of the end zone for a touchback. That turnover allowed Eatonville to go score their final touchdown of the evening.

Then, like he has done all season, Ibsen was able to make big plays appear out of nowhere. In fact, he led all rushers with 168 yards on the ground and finished off all of the Rockets' scores, two with a rush and one with a pass.

"(With) how much he’s (Ibsen) worked, in the offseason, and in the weight room, he’s made himself a better individual and player. It’s huge," Gehring said. "Where he’s at on the all-league stuff just speaks volumes. He gets the rest of the team to buy into the vision."

With the loss, Castle Rock’s season comes to an end. As they finish 7-3, 3-1. The three losses came in the hands of a few perennial powerhouses including La Center, Montesano, and Eatonville.

"Now these boys have a sour taste in their mouth with their season ending a couple plays away from going to the state tournament," Gehring said. "It’s something that we’re fighting for, and definitely doable next season with the group of guys we got.”