1A Girls Tennis: Castle Rock takes down Montesano on the courts

MONTESANO — The Rockets got off on the right foot in league play Tuesday, defeating Montesano 3-2 in girls tennis action.

Castle Rock took two of three singles matches and swept doubles action in order to rebuff the Bulldogs.

“We had to go three sets in the second doubles and third singles,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “The kids battled for a lot of points and went to deuce several times. Proud of how hard we battled to get the win.”

Taylar Madden swept her singles match with Emily Schallon (6-1, 6-2), while Paige Ogden went the distance to defeat Maice Young (5-7, 6-3, 6-2).

In doubles play Kate Loftus and Chelsey Frye dropped Kali Bradshaw and Landree Dohrman in straight sets (6-4, 6-0). Myla Langdon and Myle Cherrington took the scenic route to their victory, knocking off Sophi Kupka and Karrisa Otersetter in three sets (2-6, 6-1, 6-0).

Castle Rock is scheduled to play at Stevenson on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0